News / Metro

Shanghai to accelerate science and tech growth

  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-05-22       0
City unveils measures focused on empowering enterprises as key innovation drivers, closing gaps in innovation chains, and improving frameworks to build a seamless service system.
Shanghai has unveiled new measures to accelerate the growth of its science and technology services sector, injecting fresh momentum into its drive to become a global innovation hub.

The "Opinions on Further Deepening Reform and Innovation to Accelerate High-Quality Development of the Science and Technology Services Sector" focus on empowering enterprises as key innovation drivers, closing critical gaps in the innovation chain, and improving operational frameworks to build a seamless, end-to-end service system.

The "Opinions" outline 16 measures with 39 specific tasks, covering three main areas: supply, demand, and the overall environment.

On the supply side, Shanghai will open more research facilities and scientific resources to the public, launch a "scientific data bank," and foster new models linking funding, incubators, proof-of-concept centers, and industrial clusters. It will also revamp professional training, boost intellectual property commercialization, and encourage emerging services like online and IoT-based testing.

On the demand side, the city aims to spark market-driven innovation by expanding application scenarios, improving funding tools such as innovation vouchers, and attracting leading international service providers. Efforts will also focus on aligning with global standards to ensure mutual recognition of scientific achievements.

To enhance the overall environment, Shanghai plans to expand its talent pool, streamline cross-border research data flows, support corporate financing, and strengthen industry branding.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
