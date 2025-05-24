Foreign teams embrace Chinese culture at dragon boat race

A record number of foreign athletes are furiously paddling over the weekend, as the city hosts the 21st annual Suzhou Creek City Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament.

The event marks a new high in international participation and offers a fresh look at Chinese culture through sport. This year's Dragon Boat Festival falls on May 31.

The race includes 1,078 participants forming 58 teams. Among them are 89 foreign athletes, an 82 percent increase from last year.

They represent countries including Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, and Singapore.

The competition runs in the waters of Mengqingyuan Park of the creek in Putuo District.

Saga Yliluoma, a Finnish paddler leader, said her group includes young members from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Finland.

"It was our first time in a race like this, but the spirit in our team is strong," she said. "We speak different languages, but we have one goal."

She was also impressed by the city's preparations.

"The creek was cleaner than I expected," she said. "I was surprised, because it's in the middle of the city."