Foreign teams embrace Chinese culture at dragon boat race
A record number of foreign athletes are furiously paddling over the weekend, as the city hosts the 21st annual Suzhou Creek City Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament.
The event marks a new high in international participation and offers a fresh look at Chinese culture through sport. This year's Dragon Boat Festival falls on May 31.
The race includes 1,078 participants forming 58 teams. Among them are 89 foreign athletes, an 82 percent increase from last year.
They represent countries including Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, and Singapore.
The competition runs in the waters of Mengqingyuan Park of the creek in Putuo District.
Saga Yliluoma, a Finnish paddler leader, said her group includes young members from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Finland.
"It was our first time in a race like this, but the spirit in our team is strong," she said. "We speak different languages, but we have one goal."
She was also impressed by the city's preparations.
"The creek was cleaner than I expected," she said. "I was surprised, because it's in the middle of the city."
Twelve foreign journalists formed their own team. Vsevolod Pulya, head of Russia Today China's service, was one of them.
"For us, it's not just a sport. It's about sharing time, enjoying culture, and working together," Pulya said. "Many teams are very strong. They train a lot. We're just enjoying the day."
Members of the team include reporters from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and Japan.
The "White Snake" dragon boat team from Suzhou includes members from 15 countries, mostly expat housewives.
The team is named after The Legend of the White Snake, a famous Chinese folktale about Bai Suzhen, a white snake spirit who controls floods and falls in love with a mortal man.
Serbian team member Jovana Milovanovic said the sport has become part of their lives.
"We started in 2012 with just women," she said. "Now, it's much more. It's like a family.
"We train together, share our lives, and support each other. The boat brought us close."
She said they hope to draw strength from the legendary White Snake.
The Victoria team from Canada returned for their second year. Their ages range from 30 to 70.
Yvonne Sharpe, 70, is the team's oldest paddler and among the oldest athletes in the event.
"This is a great cultural exchange," she said.
"We're learning about teamwork and tradition."
Sharpe praised the race's setup.
"The river was calm," she said. "That helps us."
"To us, age is not about how old you are," she added. "It's about how much you've learned and shared."
Organizers aim to make the race more than a sport. Teams also explore local culture. The Canadian team visited an ice sports center. The Australian Sunshine Coast team joined locals in a cultural experience called "Be a Shanghainese for a Day."
Tang Guoping, deputy director of the Putuo District Sports Bureau, said the goal is to blend sports, culture, and business. The event is not just about speed on the water. It's also about building bridges between people, Tang said.