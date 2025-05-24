Here's where to sample food from more than 20 countries

Gourmet lovers were attracted by food, snacks and drinks presented by local restaurants featuring culinary styles from more than 20 countries and regions.

Guided by the Shanghai Commerce Commission and hosted by the Shanghai Restaurants and Cuisine Association, the opening ceremony "Endless Gourmet Journey" weekend bazaar is staged at the Bund Financial Center and is drawing large crowds.

It aims to encourage leisure spending and upgrade the service sector as well as bring foot traffic to various food and drink venues.

The Shanghai Global Gourmet Festival officially opened on Saturday as part of the Shanghai Service Consumption Carnival.

According to the Shanghai Global Gourmet Consumption Trend report released by the Shanghai Restaurants and Cuisine Association, Shanghai is already home to nearly 10,000 restaurants offering overseas culinary styles, featuring 43 different country or regional styles.

Western style, Japanese style and Southeast Asian style are the most popular types of dishes among Shanghai customers. Light dining has been picking up with small bistros featuring international dishes are especially popular among young generation.

Oyster plates, Vietnamese cuisine pho and spring rolls, specialty sparkling coffee drinks caught the attention of food and drink lovers, as well as those seeking a leisure weekend afternoon.

Nearly a dozen activities will be staged in the coming months to showcase different culinary style and dishes available in the city.



The service consumption carnival also goes to the second half of this year and targets the integration of leisure activities and offline shopping with sports events, exhibitions, catering, gaming and other new consumption formats.

Eight of Shanghai's iconic business districts, pedestrian malls will also host bazaar to feature different gourmet styles from May 30 to June 29, to encourage outdoor spending, leisure activities and colorful food and beverage options.

Discounts will be offered by China UnionPay at major landmarks and shopping destinations such as the EKA Tianwu in the Pudong New District, Daxue Road in Yangpu District, the downtown Xintiandi area and the Fengshengli commercial zone.