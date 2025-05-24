﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Here's where to sample food from more than 20 countries

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-25       0
The Shanghai Global Gourmet Festival officially opened on Saturday as part of the Shanghai Service Consumption Carnival.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-25       0
Here's where to sample food from more than 20 countries
Ti Gong

The weekend bazaar at the Bund Financial Center is drawing large crowds.

The Shanghai Global Gourmet Festival officially opened on Saturday as part of the Shanghai Service Consumption Carnival.

It aims to encourage leisure spending and upgrade the service sector as well as bring foot traffic to various food and drink venues.

Guided by the Shanghai Commerce Commission and hosted by the Shanghai Restaurants and Cuisine Association, the opening ceremony "Endless Gourmet Journey" weekend bazaar is staged at the Bund Financial Center and is drawing large crowds.

Gourmet lovers were attracted by food, snacks and drinks presented by local restaurants featuring culinary styles from more than 20 countries and regions.

Here's where to sample food from more than 20 countries
Ti Gong

The stalls were popular.

According to the Shanghai Global Gourmet Consumption Trend report released by the Shanghai Restaurants and Cuisine Association, Shanghai is already home to nearly 10,000 restaurants offering overseas culinary styles, featuring 43 different country or regional styles.

Western style, Japanese style and Southeast Asian style are the most popular types of dishes among Shanghai customers. Light dining has been picking up with small bistros featuring international dishes are especially popular among young generation.

Oyster plates, Vietnamese cuisine pho and spring rolls, specialty sparkling coffee drinks caught the attention of food and drink lovers, as well as those seeking a leisure weekend afternoon.

Nearly a dozen activities will be staged in the coming months to showcase different culinary style and dishes available in the city.

The service consumption carnival also goes to the second half of this year and targets the integration of leisure activities and offline shopping with sports events, exhibitions, catering, gaming and other new consumption formats.

Eight of Shanghai's iconic business districts, pedestrian malls will also host bazaar to feature different gourmet styles from May 30 to June 29, to encourage outdoor spending, leisure activities and colorful food and beverage options.

Discounts will be offered by China UnionPay at major landmarks and shopping destinations such as the EKA Tianwu in the Pudong New District, Daxue Road in Yangpu District, the downtown Xintiandi area and the Fengshengli commercial zone.

Here's where to sample food from more than 20 countries
Ti Gong

Expats were delighted to find all kinds of gourmet foods at the bazaar.

If you go:

Venue: BFC Bund Financial Center外滩金融中心

Address: 600 Zhongshan Road E2 中山东二路600号

Opening hours: 10:00am-10:00pm, May 24 to 25

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Zhongshan
Shanghai
Zhongshan Road
Yangpu
Pudong
Xintiandi
UnionPay
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     