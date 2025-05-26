﻿
News / Metro

China's first 'aerial water park' to open in Shanghai on Saturday

A massive water park with pools and waterslides for those who prefer to splash around will open in Shanghai's coastal Lingang area on May 31.
Ti Gong

A relaxing slide at the park

Get ready to dive into a world of watery wonders. A massive water park with pools and waterslides for those who prefer to splash around will open in the coastal Lingang area on May 31, with a slew of activities rolled out for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival.

The water park of Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort offers another option for thrill-seekers and families alike looking to beat the summer heat rather than slip and slide in the snow.

As China's first-ever "aerial water park," the 39-meter-high water wonderland spans approximately 20,000 square meters and features a dual-level indoor-outdoor water space. With 26 slides and 19 water attractions, it caters to all age groups.

Ti Gong

A water facility at the park

Ti Gong

The park hosts a testing operation.

The semi-transparent slide promises a heart-racing thrill. At over 142 meters long and 23 meters high, with speeds of up to 8.6 meters per second, it's an adrenaline rush, and the 360-degree loop will offer a dazzling flying experience.

The 555-square-meter wave pool with towering storm effect simulates a real-life ocean, giving people a deep-sea adventure.

The viral infinity pool is an ultimate outdoor photo destination, promising panoramic views of the urban skyline and a pinkish sunset.

This summer, the park will launch challenge games and an electronic music festival, and invite international performance teams and well-known DJs to power the summer consumption boom.

Ti Gong

An indoor area of the park

Ti Gong

A thrilling experience

As an all-in-one snow resort integrating snow, water, and ice, the resort has planned a unique "Snow Dragon Boat Race" and snow zongzi (Chinese sticky rice dumplings traditionally eaten during the Dragon Boat Festival) digging activities in the snowfield at minus 5 degrees Celsius for the Dragon Boat Festival falling on May 31.

Participants either paddle on the snow or dig for zongzi with small shovels, creating new sparks by combining traditional customs with snow features.

During the three-day holiday, the resort will host Shanghai's first Snow Dragon Boat Race, Fun Wave Music Festival, and Snow City Parade.

Ti Gong

A fun experience

Ti Gong

The snow field

If you go

Opening hours (Water Park): 10am-8pm (May 31-June 2), 10am-5pm (June 3-June 30), 10am-9pm (July 1-August 31)

Tel: 400-820-8282

Ticketing: 149 yuan (US$20.76) for early bird on WeChat program of Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort

Address: 220 meters north at the intersection of Yinfei Rd and Qiqing Rd, Pudong New Area | 浦东新区银飞路与杞青路交叉路口往北约220米

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai
Pudong New Area
Pudong
