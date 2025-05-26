China's first 'aerial water park' to open in Shanghai on Saturday

Get ready to dive into a world of watery wonders. A massive water park with pools and waterslides for those who prefer to splash around will open in the coastal Lingang area on May 31, with a slew of activities rolled out for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival.

The water park of Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort offers another option for thrill-seekers and families alike looking to beat the summer heat rather than slip and slide in the snow.

As China's first-ever "aerial water park," the 39-meter-high water wonderland spans approximately 20,000 square meters and features a dual-level indoor-outdoor water space. With 26 slides and 19 water attractions, it caters to all age groups.