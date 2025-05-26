Trial operations ready for Legoland Shanghai ahead of July 5 opening

The much-anticipated Legoland Shanghai Resort on Monday announced the project handover to the operations team, officially launching its final pre-opening phase.

The much-anticipated Legoland Shanghai Resort on Monday announced the project handover to the operations team, officially launching its final pre-opening phase. Construction of the resort in suburban Jinshan District officially began in 2021, involving 300 teams from 15 countries. The handover ceremony featured a symbolic moment as the Legoland Shanghai Resort's project team presented a giant Lego brick-built key to the operations team. The resort will launch operation rehearsal and trial operations before the grand opening on July 5. Attractions, restaurants, shows and hotel rooms will be put to the test. During this period, the resort will open in stages, gathering feedback and making final adjustments to perfect the guest experience.

As the first international family theme park in the Yangtze River Delta region, Legoland Shanghai Resort is the ultimate Lego theme park and hotel destination for kids aged between two and 12 years and their families. It features over 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions as well as thousands of Lego models crafted with more than 85 million Lego bricks across eight immersive "lands," that allow visitors' imagination and creativity to go wild. Visitors to the resort will experience multiple signature attractions, including the world-premiered "The Big Lego Coaster," where they can soar alongside DADA through colossal Lego minifigure sculptures; ascend the approximately 60-meter-tall Legoland Observation Tower, the highest vantage point at Legoland Shanghai Resort for panoramic views; enjoy the legendary "Dragon Coaster" beloved across global Legoland parks; and visit the popular "Driving School" where children can obtain their very first Lego driver's license.

The world's first Lego Monkie Kid Live show "Battle for Flower Fruit Mountain" will debut at the live theater in Bricktopia. Featuring multiple projection effects and large-scale themed props, the show will deliver a stunning visual experience. At the heart of the park is Miniland, a Legoland signature attraction and a true Lego masterpiece. Here, people can explore miniature recreations of global landmarks and iconic Chinese cities, take themed boat rides through Lego-built landscapes, and interact with dynamic lighting, soundscapes, and imaginative storytelling. The world-exclusive live show "Shanghai Dreamscapes" will debut in Miniland, guiding people through the city's transformation from historic streets to a dazzling modern skyline, led by the resort's original character, Brick Girl.

