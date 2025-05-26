﻿
News / Metro

Trial operations ready for Legoland Shanghai ahead of July 5 opening

﻿ Hu Min
The much-anticipated Legoland Shanghai Resort on Monday announced the project handover to the operations team, officially launching its final pre-opening phase.
Ti Gong

The handover ceremony at the Legoland Shanghai Resort on Monday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A bird's-eye view of the Legoland Shanghai Resort in suburban Jinshan District.

The much-anticipated Legoland Shanghai Resort on Monday announced the project handover to the operations team, officially launching its final pre-opening phase.

Construction of the resort in suburban Jinshan District officially began in 2021, involving 300 teams from 15 countries.

The handover ceremony featured a symbolic moment as the Legoland Shanghai Resort's project team presented a giant Lego brick-built key to the operations team.

The resort will launch operation rehearsal and trial operations before the grand opening on July 5.

Attractions, restaurants, shows and hotel rooms will be put to the test. During this period, the resort will open in stages, gathering feedback and making final adjustments to perfect the guest experience.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A glimpse into the resort

Jiang Xiaowei

Miniland

As the first international family theme park in the Yangtze River Delta region, Legoland Shanghai Resort is the ultimate Lego theme park and hotel destination for kids aged between two and 12 years and their families.

It features over 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions as well as thousands of Lego models crafted with more than 85 million Lego bricks across eight immersive "lands," that allow visitors' imagination and creativity to go wild.

Visitors to the resort will experience multiple signature attractions, including the world-premiered "The Big Lego Coaster," where they can soar alongside DADA through colossal Lego minifigure sculptures; ascend the approximately 60-meter-tall Legoland Observation Tower, the highest vantage point at Legoland Shanghai Resort for panoramic views; enjoy the legendary "Dragon Coaster" beloved across global Legoland parks; and visit the popular "Driving School" where children can obtain their very first Lego driver's license.

Jiang Xiaowei

A boating tour at the resort

Jiang Xiaowei

A resort meal

The world's first Lego Monkie Kid Live show "Battle for Flower Fruit Mountain" will debut at the live theater in Bricktopia. Featuring multiple projection effects and large-scale themed props, the show will deliver a stunning visual experience.

At the heart of the park is Miniland, a Legoland signature attraction and a true Lego masterpiece. Here, people can explore miniature recreations of global landmarks and iconic Chinese cities, take themed boat rides through Lego-built landscapes, and interact with dynamic lighting, soundscapes, and imaginative storytelling.

The world-exclusive live show "Shanghai Dreamscapes" will debut in Miniland, guiding people through the city's transformation from historic streets to a dazzling modern skyline, led by the resort's original character, Brick Girl.

Jiang Xiaowei

Lego Monkie Kid Live show Battle for Flower Fruit Mountain

Jiang Xiaowei

A glimpse into the resort

Jiang Xiaowei

The boating tour starts from here.

Jiang Xiaowei

A bird's-eye view

The park will serve a wide variety of Chinese, Western, and southeast Asian cuisine. Signature dishes include pizza shaped like the Lego Clock Tower at Lego City Restaurant, Lego brick-shaped burgers and matcha cheesecakes at Bricktopia, and the world-first Pigsy's Food Court, where Chinese favorites like beef noodle soup and arched-bridge-shaped mousse desserts will be served with a Lego twist.

Adult tickets range between 319 yuan (US$44) and 599 yuan, with child tickets available for between 255 yuan and 479 yuan.

The resort has adopted a six-tier ticket system that considers the expected seasonal attendance and gives people a wide choice to select tickets that best suit their travel plans and budgets.

The resort is located near the Jinshan North High-Speed Railway Station. It takes only 18 minutes to reach the Shanghai Hongqiao Hub.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
