Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge

Themed challenges and real-world interaction with local residents offered a unique opportunity to experience the district's rich mix of culture, commerce, and community life.

What comes to mind when you think of Jing'an – trendy, modern, vibrant? On May 25, 15 international students from nine countries, including the United States, Russia, and Japan, dove into the heart of this Shanghai district in a fast-paced urban discovery event designed to bring the area's rich mix of culture, commerce, and community to life.

Titled "Unlock My Exclusive Jing'an," the event was co-hosted by Shanghai Daily, the Jing'an Information Office, and the Jing'an Tourist Information & Service Center. It offered a unique chance for students to experience the district through themed challenges and real-world interaction with local residents. Participants from three universities – Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), Shanghai International Studies University (SISU), and Shanghai Theatre Academy (STA) – were split into teams and explored one of three themed routes: Nanjing Road W., Jing'an Temple, or Suhewan (Suhe Bay). With a 500-yuan (US$70) budget and just two hours, each group set out to uncover Jing'an's layered identity – from historic alleyways to bustling commercial hubs.

Their adventures included everything from crafting mugwort sachets with residents for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, to learning the foxtrot at the iconic Paramount ballroom, and practicing baduanjin (a traditional Chinese wellness exercise) in Jing'an Park. They also tasted beloved Shanghai snacks such as xiaolongbao, pork mooncakes, and xiekehuang (crab shell-shaped pastries), dined in community canteens, and enjoyed coffee served by a silent barista fluent in sign language at the sustainable pop-up "ASH: A Sustainable Journey."

Leading the SJTU team, Sofiya Don tackled Nanjing Road W.'s challenges with a tight budge. Her team used shared bikes to save money but faced unexpected detours. "The team spirit really impressed me. No one got upset or complained," she said.

For STA student Roman Pablo Xavier Olavarria from the US, dancing at the Paramount ballroom was a dream come true. Other highlights included playing traditional longtang (alleyway) games like diabolo, ring rolling, and hopscotch in a historic lane, though shuttlecock kicking stole his heart. "I love chatting with people in the locations that we went to. I got to chat with a few of the ayis," he said.

"It's amazing how tradition and modern life mix here," said Marina Korchukova from Russia, who led the SISU team along the Suhewan route. "We tried so many dishes. I love the prices and the taste, especially the xiaolongbao." She appreciated Jing'an as an amazing place where "traditional buildings are connected with skyscrapers. We call it harmony between past and modern."

The event wrapped up with team presentations on their experiences, budget strategies, and teamwork. The STA team won the Gold Award, with Silver and Bronze going to SJTU and SISU, respectively. Judges included Andy Boreham, host and creator of "Reports on China," as well as two International Jing'an Promoters: Christian Devillers, managing director of Fotografiska Shanghai, and Zhu Yining, founder of SimpliCity. All three praised the creative engagement with local culture."

"Today was about discovery and it's fascinating to see what each team focused on," said Devillers. "These routes showcase different faces of Jing'an: modern, local, and historic," said Zhu. "It's meaningful to see students connect with the district's spirit through hands-on experiences." As Devillers put it: "The highlight of Jing'an is the way it fuses vibrant, modern life with tradition. It might just be the best place to live in the world."

