﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge

﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Li Qian
﻿ Gao Ceng
Hu Min Li Qian Gao Ceng
  12:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0
Themed challenges and real-world interaction with local residents offered a unique opportunity to experience the district's rich mix of culture, commerce, and community life.
﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Li Qian
﻿ Gao Ceng
Hu Min Li Qian Gao Ceng
  12:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Students gather at the starting point.

What comes to mind when you think of Jing'an – trendy, modern, vibrant?

On May 25, 15 international students from nine countries, including the United States, Russia, and Japan, dove into the heart of this Shanghai district in a fast-paced urban discovery event designed to bring the area's rich mix of culture, commerce, and community to life.

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Students from the Shanghai Theatre Academy take a group photo on an elevated road in the Jing'an Temple area.

Titled "Unlock My Exclusive Jing'an," the event was co-hosted by Shanghai Daily, the Jing'an Information Office, and the Jing'an Tourist Information & Service Center. It offered a unique chance for students to experience the district through themed challenges and real-world interaction with local residents.

Participants from three universities – Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), Shanghai International Studies University (SISU), and Shanghai Theatre Academy (STA) – were split into teams and explored one of three themed routes: Nanjing Road W., Jing'an Temple, or Suhewan (Suhe Bay). With a 500-yuan (US$70) budget and just two hours, each group set out to uncover Jing'an's layered identity – from historic alleyways to bustling commercial hubs.

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Students from the Shanghai International Studies University are attracted by a dog as they explore the Suhewan area.

Their adventures included everything from crafting mugwort sachets with residents for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, to learning the foxtrot at the iconic Paramount ballroom, and practicing baduanjin (a traditional Chinese wellness exercise) in Jing'an Park.

They also tasted beloved Shanghai snacks such as xiaolongbao, pork mooncakes, and xiekehuang (crab shell-shaped pastries), dined in community canteens, and enjoyed coffee served by a silent barista fluent in sign language at the sustainable pop-up "ASH: A Sustainable Journey."

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Students from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University chat with two locals as they walk along Nanjing Road W.

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Students from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University have fun in a community activity center.

Leading the SJTU team, Sofiya Don tackled Nanjing Road W.'s challenges with a tight budge. Her team used shared bikes to save money but faced unexpected detours.

"The team spirit really impressed me. No one got upset or complained," she said.

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Roman Pablo Xavier Olavarria learns foxtrot at the Paramount ballroom.

For STA student Roman Pablo Xavier Olavarria from the US, dancing at the Paramount ballroom was a dream come true. Other highlights included playing traditional longtang (alleyway) games like diabolo, ring rolling, and hopscotch in a historic lane, though shuttlecock kicking stole his heart.

"I love chatting with people in the locations that we went to. I got to chat with a few of the ayis," he said.

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Students from the Shanghai Theatre Academy learn sign language from a silent barista.

"It's amazing how tradition and modern life mix here," said Marina Korchukova from Russia, who led the SISU team along the Suhewan route. "We tried so many dishes. I love the prices and the taste, especially the xiaolongbao."

She appreciated Jing'an as an amazing place where "traditional buildings are connected with skyscrapers. We call it harmony between past and modern."

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Students from the Shanghai International Studies University used shared bikes to get around.

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Students from the Shanghai International Studies University have fun with Jellycat dolls.

The event wrapped up with team presentations on their experiences, budget strategies, and teamwork. The STA team won the Gold Award, with Silver and Bronze going to SJTU and SISU, respectively.

Judges included Andy Boreham, host and creator of "Reports on China," as well as two International Jing'an Promoters: Christian Devillers, managing director of Fotografiska Shanghai, and Zhu Yining, founder of SimpliCity. All three praised the creative engagement with local culture."

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Students listen carefully to the judges' remarks.

"Today was about discovery and it's fascinating to see what each team focused on," said Devillers.

"These routes showcase different faces of Jing'an: modern, local, and historic," said Zhu. "It's meaningful to see students connect with the district's spirit through hands-on experiences."

As Devillers put it: "The highlight of Jing'an is the way it fuses vibrant, modern life with tradition. It might just be the best place to live in the world."

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Christian Devillers, managing director of Fotografiska Shanghai, address the students.

Students unlock Jing'an in urban discovery challenge
SHINE

Zhu Yining said it was meaningful to see students connect with the district's spirit.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Nanjing
Shanghai
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     