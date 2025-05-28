Yuyuan lantern festival in Bangkok to celebrate China-Thailand ties

The Yuyuan Lantern Festival in Bangkok on June 27 will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

The 50-day event will be held at ICONSIAM, a major shopping and cultural complex along the Chao Phraya River, and will run through August 15.

The festival, officially titled "Spirit of Mountains and Seas – Yuyuan Lantern Festival and 2025 China-Thailand Culture Month," will bring a traditional Chinese celebration to Thai audiences.

It is being hosted by Yuyuan Inc., which has organized the Shanghai-based lantern festival for 30 years.

The festival is one of China's most famous folk events. It dates back hundreds of years and is listed as a national intangible cultural heritage.

In recent years, the event has expanded beyond China, with a successful overseas debut in Paris from December 2023 to February 2024 that attracted nearly 200,000 visitors.

This year's Bangkok edition will be based on the ancient Chinese mythological text "Classic of Mountains and Seas." Organizers said the show will use modern lighting technology to create a large-scale immersive experience, combining traditional aesthetics with digital displays.