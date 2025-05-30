﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Make Liverpool most China-literate city in UK: official

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:25 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0
Nick Small, Liverpool's cabinet member for growth and economy, took part in the Liverpool in Shanghai Culture Day on May 28, an event aiming to enhance educational exchanges.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:25 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0

Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Zhu Qing. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Nick Small, Liverpool's cabinet member for growth and economy, attended Liverpool in Shanghai Culture Day on Wednesday.

The event aims to enhance ties with Shanghai through educational exchanges.

Since 2018, Liverpool John Moores University has sent nearly 250 students and staff to Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta for a summer program fostering multicultural understanding.

Celebrating 26 years as sister cities, Liverpool will join the Global Mayors Dialogue Shanghai on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     