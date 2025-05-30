Make Liverpool most China-literate city in UK: official
22:25 UTC+8, 2025-05-28 0
Nick Small, Liverpool's cabinet member for growth and economy, took part in the Liverpool in Shanghai Culture Day on May 28, an event aiming to enhance educational exchanges.
Nick Small, Liverpool's cabinet member for growth and economy, attended Liverpool in Shanghai Culture Day on Wednesday.
The event aims to enhance ties with Shanghai through educational exchanges.
Since 2018, Liverpool John Moores University has sent nearly 250 students and staff to Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta for a summer program fostering multicultural understanding.
Celebrating 26 years as sister cities, Liverpool will join the Global Mayors Dialogue Shanghai on Thursday.
Source: SHINE Editor: Yang Meiping
