Man detained after sex toy found inside shared bike seat

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Shanghai after it was claimed he'd stuffed a vibrating sex toy into the seat of a shared Hellobike, police said on Wednesday.

Officers in Xuhui District said they has detained the suspect, surnamed Liu, on May 27 after receiving a report from a horrified resident. Liu is said to have confessed, claiming he planted the item "for psychological stimulation."

The case remains under investigation.

The bizarre incident came to light when a social media user posted about her disturbing encounter on the night of May 24. She noticed a strange bulge in the seat before riding home – and then felt it start to vibrate.