News / Metro

Man detained after sex toy found inside shared bike seat

﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  20:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0
Suspect who is said to have confessed to placing item on a Hellobike is arrested following woman's online post about a strange bulge that began to vibrate when she cycled home.
﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  20:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Shanghai after it was claimed he'd stuffed a vibrating sex toy into the seat of a shared Hellobike, police said on Wednesday.

Officers in Xuhui District said they has detained the suspect, surnamed Liu, on May 27 after receiving a report from a horrified resident. Liu is said to have confessed, claiming he planted the item "for psychological stimulation."

The case remains under investigation.

The bizarre incident came to light when a social media user posted about her disturbing encounter on the night of May 24. She noticed a strange bulge in the seat before riding home – and then felt it start to vibrate.

Man detained after sex toy found inside shared bike seat

The adult product found in the bicycle seat.

On inspection, she discovered the sex toy concealed inside the seat.

The original social media post has since been removed, but screenshots circulated widely, with many comments expressing disgust and shock, according to Jiefang Daily.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Shanghai
Xuhui
