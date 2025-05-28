Mayors from around the world discuss a green future

Officials from 26 cities and states across 22 countries are in Shanghai for the Global Mayors Dialogue and the 2025 Shanghai International Friendship Cities Cooperation Forum.

The delegates include mayors and officials from cities such as Marseille in France, Espoo in Finland, Liverpool in the UK, Antwerp in Belgium and the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The four-day event, which began on Wednesday, include a main forum on Thursday afternoon where the delegates will learn about Shanghai's business environment and development plans. They will also discuss green and low-carbon urban governance and the role of youth in driving urban innovation, aiming to unlock cooperative potential and deepen partnerships.

New cooperation agreements will be signed, including two between Shanghai and the cities of Vientiane in Laos, and Tbilisi in Georgia.

Since 2019, Shanghai has hosted three International Friendship Cities Cooperation Forums with representatives from 43 cities across 35 countries, such as the UK, Belgium, Greece, Russia, Egypt, the US, Argentina, Japan and Thailand.

It has provided a platform for Shanghai and many overseas cities to exchange ideas on urban development and governance, economic and business cooperation, and innovation. It has deepened the substance of intercity cooperation and promoted high-quality development of sister-city relationships.

Shanghai currently maintains friendship city relations with 95 cities or regions in 59 countries.

This year also marks key milestones in Shanghai's global partnerships: 30 years of sister-city ties with Windhoek, Namibia; 20 years with Cork, Ireland, and Jeonbuk State, South Korea; and the establishment of sister-city relationship in January with Athens, Greece.

Ndeshihafela Larandja, mayor of Windhoek, said the 30-year relationship between the two cities had benefited both countries in various areas, including early-childhood development, energy, smart city technologies, cultural exchanges and the people-to-people relationships.

"We're very glad to be here as a sister city to Shanghai," said the mayor. "And we are looking forward to participating in our discussion as from tomorrow. We are also looking forward to learning more from our sister city Shanghai in developing a greener city."