Shanghai and Cork mark a friendship that has strong roots
22:05 UTC+8, 2025-05-28 0
Dan Boyle, the lord mayor of Cork in Ireland, planted a tree on the campus of Shanghai University to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of friendly relations between the two cities.
22:05 UTC+8, 2025-05-28 0
Dan Boyle, the lord mayor of Cork, planted a tree on the campus of Shanghai University on Wednesday to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of sister-city ties between the Irish city and Shanghai.
When the two cities signed an agreement to become sister cities 20 years ago, a magnolia tree was planted in the grounds of University College Cork.
Source: SHINE Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports