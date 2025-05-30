﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai and Cork mark a friendship that has strong roots

Hu Jun
Hu Jun
  22:05 UTC+8, 2025-05-28
Dan Boyle, the lord mayor of Cork in Ireland, planted a tree on the campus of Shanghai University to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of friendly relations between the two cities.
Hu Jun
Hu Jun
  22:05 UTC+8, 2025-05-28       0

Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Hu Jun. Subtitles by Hu Jun.

Dan Boyle, the lord mayor of Cork, planted a tree on the campus of Shanghai University on Wednesday to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of sister-city ties between the Irish city and Shanghai.

When the two cities signed an agreement to become sister cities 20 years ago, a magnolia tree was planted in the grounds of University College Cork.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
