News / Metro

4k international version of documentary series "China – Back to the Roots" impresses foreign viewers

﻿ Xu Wei
  20:20 UTC+8, 2025-05-29
The 4k international version of the cultural documentary series "China – Back to the Roots" hosted a special screening in Shanghai on May 28.
﻿ Xu Wei
A trailer of the international version of "China – Back to the Roots".

The 4k international version of the cultural documentary series "China – Back to the Roots" hosted a special screening in Shanghai on May 28.

The five-episode documentary produced by SMG News presents a global narrative and international expression of Chinese civilization.

It follows the footsteps of five Chinese civilization explorers. From their perspectives, a magnificent picture of the interweaving of ancient civilization and modern prosperity on this land unfolds.

The screening gathered foreign scholars and international students from local universities, including Fudan University, Shanghai International Studies University and Shanghai University.

Some foreign viewers were deeply impressed by China's vast territory and diverse culture.

Ti Gong

The screening gathered foreign scholars and international students from local universities in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

China's vast territory and diverse culture impressed foreign audiences.

French art historian Philippe Cinquini noted that the documentary allowed him to appreciate the broader and deeper connotations and charm of Chinese civilization, including the courage and perseverance of ordinary Chinese people documented in the series.

"The power of Chinese people demonstrated in the magnificent era shocked and moved me, " Cinquini added.

From May 31 to June 6, the documentary series will air on Dragon TV, News Channel. Starting from June 2, it will also land on ShanghaiEye, YouTube, Knews and other streaming platforms for international audiences.

In the future, overseas offline activities for the documentary will be held in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia for foreigners to learn more about China. Multilingual versions of "China – Back to the Roots" will also be offered.

Ti Gong

Multilingual versions of "China – Back to the Roots" will be offered in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Shanghai
Fudan University
﻿
     