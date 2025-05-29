4k international version of documentary series "China – Back to the Roots" impresses foreign viewers

The 4k international version of the cultural documentary series "China – Back to the Roots" hosted a special screening in Shanghai on May 28.

The five-episode documentary produced by SMG News presents a global narrative and international expression of Chinese civilization.

It follows the footsteps of five Chinese civilization explorers. From their perspectives, a magnificent picture of the interweaving of ancient civilization and modern prosperity on this land unfolds.

The screening gathered foreign scholars and international students from local universities, including Fudan University, Shanghai International Studies University and Shanghai University.

Some foreign viewers were deeply impressed by China's vast territory and diverse culture.