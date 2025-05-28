Pudong airport named Asia-Pacific's most connected airport

Shanghai Pudong International Airport ranks first in the Asia-Pacific region for air connectivity, according to the 2024 rankings released by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East.

The award was announced during the 2025 Air Connectivity Conference in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea and Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in China followed Pudong in the top three. Dubai International Airport ranked first in the Middle East, ahead of Doha Hamad and Jeddah airports.

Hong Kong Airport received the most improved connectivity award for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

"We are seeing tremendous investment efforts in airport development, with Shanghai being a key example," said Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, highlighting China's broader strategy in expanding its aviation infrastructure.

"Shanghai is a mega airport system. It's incredible how a huge volume – over 130 million passengers – has been handled so effectively between the two airports," he said.