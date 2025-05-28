﻿
News / Metro

Pudong airport named Asia-Pacific's most connected airport

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  09:33 UTC+8, 2025-05-29       0
Shanghai cited as a key example of "tremendous investment efforts in airport development" at conference in the city attended by representatives from hub airports around the world.
Ti Gong

Passenger planes of international carriers berth at the Pudong airport.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport ranks first in the Asia-Pacific region for air connectivity, according to the 2024 rankings released by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East.

The award was announced during the 2025 Air Connectivity Conference in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea and Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in China followed Pudong in the top three. Dubai International Airport ranked first in the Middle East, ahead of Doha Hamad and Jeddah airports.

Hong Kong Airport received the most improved connectivity award for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

"We are seeing tremendous investment efforts in airport development, with Shanghai being a key example," said Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, highlighting China's broader strategy in expanding its aviation infrastructure.

"Shanghai is a mega airport system. It's incredible how a huge volume – over 130 million passengers – has been handled so effectively between the two airports," he said.

Ti Gong

Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, presents the Air Connectivity Excellence Awards to Zhou Hao, president of the Shanghai Airport Authority.

"Shanghai is not just a national gateway. It's a regional and global bridge," he added.

Baronci said the ranking system is based on direct and indirect connectivity, quality of connections, and economic impact.

He added that the region plays a vital role in global aviation growth, with forecasts showing the Asia-Pacific and Middle East to lead air passenger market expansion by 2025.

Zhou Hao, president of the Shanghai Airport Authority, accepted the award. The Pudong airport handled record-breaking passenger traffic of over 124 million in 2024 and cargo volume of 4.2 million tons, ranking second globally.

Shanghai airports expanded the global network in 2024, adding routes to Venice, Athens, Marseille, Riyadh, Belgrade, and Casablanca. More routes are set to launch in 2025, including Geneva, Kumamoto, and Tashkent.

Saudi Arabia's Air Connectivity Program CEO, Majid Khan, highlighted goals to boost international tourism at the conference.

"We aim for 150 million tourists by 2030, including 70 million international," Khan said. He stressed direct air links with China and other key Asian markets.

Visa-free entry for passport holders from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain for a year from June 9 also aims to boost travel and ties with the Middle East.

Ti Gong

The Air Connectivity Conference brought together over 150 representatives from nearly 50 hub airports around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
