A record number of exhibitors from 85 countries are featured at the ITB China 2025 travel fair which opened at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

With aromatic coffee and exquisite handicrafts, the ITB China 2025 travel fair opened at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday, featuring the best the world has to offer tourists. With a record more than 700 exhibitors from 85 countries and 1,400 hosted buyers, the three-day travel show has grown more than 30 percent in scale year on year, exploring emerging travel trends, fostering strategic partnerships, and strengthening international collaboration in the tourism sector, with the announcement of an array of new exciting programs and attractions from tourism destinations across the globe.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

At the heart of Egypt's presentation was the upcoming Grand Egyptian Museum which is due to open on July 3. The museum, just outside Cairo near the famous Pyramids of Giza, will feature over 100,000 artifacts – including the full collection from King Tutankhamun's tomb, presented in one place for the first time. The museum's architectural scale, immersive technology, and cultural ambition were described as defining elements of Egypt's tourism renaissance. "The GEM is not only a symbol of our ancient heritage but a statement of our vision for the future. It represents Egypt's role as a cultural leader on the world stage," said Ahmed Youssef, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Fliggy, and has discussions with Tencent on potential cooperation directions. In recent years, as a leading global tourism destination, Turkey's tourism industry has continued to thrive. In 2024, its tourism sector reached an all-time high, welcoming more than 62 million international visitors throughout the year. The Chinese market stood out particularly, with the number of Chinese visitors surging by 65 percent year-on-year to 409,733, making it one of the most dynamic and promising emerging markets for Turkey's tourism industry.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi offers a programme of experiences that showcase Abu Dhabi's unique Emirati hospitality. "We invite attendees to try Arabic coffee here and we showcase the different culture and art of UAE, including some intangible cultural heritage, as well as perfumes and handicrafts," said Abdulla Yousuf, international operations director at DCT Abu Dhabi. A landmark Disney theme park resort will be located in Abu Dhabi. The waterfront resort will be located on Yas Island, a world-class destination for entertainment and leisure, and this seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney's iconic stories, characters and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Peru showcased various destinations – from the Historic Sanctuary of Machupicchu to the Amazon rainforest and vibrant culinary scene. It positions itself as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking adventure and culture with tailor-made and high-end experiences. "The Peruvian community is very welcoming to tourists and we introduce all these tourism resources to visitors at ITB China," said Maria del Sol Velasquez, tourism promotion director of PROMPERU. Malaysia offers an immersive cultural experience, bringing the country's vibrant heritage to life through interactive showcases of traditional arts, crafts, and culinary delights. The fair features the inbound tourism sector for the first time, with the Shanghai booth featuring the city's iconic tourism attractions. "The record-breaking scale of this year's ITB China sends a strong signal. China continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global travel, with a resilient market that adapts swiftly to changing global dynamics," said Lydia Li, director of ITB China. In 2024, Malaysia welcomed 38 million international visitors, marking a 31.1 percent increase compared to 2023 and an 8.3 percent rise over pre-pandemic 2019 levels. This positive trend continued in this year, with January to April alone recording 13.4 million arrivals, a 21 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong