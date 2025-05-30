Athens mayor marvels at mix of traditional and modern in Shanghai

Haris Doukas, the mayor of Athens, Greece, visited the Yuyuan Garden Malls in Shanghai with his team and family on Thursday, following the Global Mayors Dialogue and the 2025 Shanghai International Friendship Cities Cooperation Forum.

On his first visit to Shanghai, he marveled at the mix of traditional architecture and skyscrapers, blending the past and modern sides of the city.

In January, Shanghai and Athens signed an agreement to become sister cities.

"This is exactly to enhance our cooperation in many ways – culture, of course, tradition, but also sustainable tourism and green transition," said Doukas.

Shanghai currently maintains friendship city relations with 95 cities or regions in 59 countries.