﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Athens mayor marvels at mix of traditional and modern in Shanghai

﻿ Wan Lixin
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Wan Lixin Jiang Xiaowei
  19:19 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0
Greek official enjoys a trip to Yuyuan Garden Malls after participating in the Global Mayors Dialogue and the 2025 Shanghai International Friendship Cities Cooperation Forum.
﻿ Wan Lixin
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Wan Lixin Jiang Xiaowei
  19:19 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Reported by Wan Lixin. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Haris Doukas, the mayor of Athens, Greece, visited the Yuyuan Garden Malls in Shanghai with his team and family on Thursday, following the Global Mayors Dialogue and the 2025 Shanghai International Friendship Cities Cooperation Forum.

On his first visit to Shanghai, he marveled at the mix of traditional architecture and skyscrapers, blending the past and modern sides of the city.

In January, Shanghai and Athens signed an agreement to become sister cities.

"This is exactly to enhance our cooperation in many ways – culture, of course, tradition, but also sustainable tourism and green transition," said Doukas.

Shanghai currently maintains friendship city relations with 95 cities or regions in 59 countries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     