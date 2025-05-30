Shanghai exports jump 13.8% in first four months

Shanghai's exports surged by 13.8 percent year on year in the first four months, with April's total import and export value hitting a record high, Shanghai Customs data showed on Thursday.

The city's total foreign trade reached 1.4 trillion yuan (US$194.7 billion) from January to April, an increase of 1 percent year on year. In April alone, imports and exports hit 399.35 billion yuan, rising more than 10 percent both year on year and month on month. Exports for the month grew 17.2 percent on the year, while imports climbed 8.1 percent.

Private enterprises, accounting for more than 70 percent of Shanghai's total number of foreign trade firms during the four-month period, served as a key driver. Their import and export value exceeded 500 billion yuan, up more than 20 percent annually and indicating robust growth momentum.

Shanghai traded with over 200 countries and regions during the four-month period, registering growth with 166 partners. Trade with Belt and Road partner countries reached almost 600 billion yuan, an annual increase of 11.9 percent, while trade with the Middle East and Eastern Europe recorded growth exceeding 20 percent.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products totaled 398.8 billion yuan, accounting for over 60 percent of the city's total exports during the period. Imports of consumer goods bolstered the domestic supply. Meat and cooking oil imports climbed over 10 percent yearly, while specialty foods like Afghan nuts, Italian chocolate, Irish dairy products and Ethiopian coffee expanded the culinary options available to Chinese consumers.

The resilience of foreign trade is closely tied to a favorable business environment, which Shanghai Customs has been continuously working to improve over the past eight years. In its latest effort to create a safe, convenient, and efficient port business environment, Shanghai Customs launched a special action plan for 2025 to facilitate cross-border trade, which includes 33 specific measures in five aspects.