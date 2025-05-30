﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:13 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0
Mayors and other officials gathered in Shanghai and discussed how cities could respond to growing challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanization and economic pressures.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:13 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0

Mayors and representatives from 26 cities and states in 22 countries shared insights on green and low-carbon urban governance and the role of youth in driving urban innovation, as well as international cooperation at the city-level for a shared future, during the Global Mayors Dialogue and the 2025 Shanghai International Friendship Cities Cooperation Forum on Thursday.

Here are some of the highlights.

Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Forum calls for making the world better through cooperation, understanding
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     