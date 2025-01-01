Robots tackle everyday chores at industry event

Shanghai conference gathered more than 200 players in the humanoid and embodied intelligence fields and over 5,000 developers, entrepreneurs, industry experts and officials.

Handling vehicle spare parts, picking up rubbish, moving boxes, climbing slopes.. these were the tasks undertaken by dozens of humanoid robots at a special robotic technique competition on Thursday. The 2025 Zhangjiang Embodied AI Developer Conference and the International Humanoid Robot Skills Competition at the Zhangjiang Science Hall brought together more than 200 industry players in the humanoid and embodied intelligence fields and over 5,000 developers, entrepreneurs, industry experts and officials. More than 60 local and international teams contested in 28 sub-categories and a "robot talent show" session also drew large crowds.

The competition was as a platform for industry exchanges combining the hardware and software of humanoid robots and also allowed service providers find suitable partners and potential suppliers. The winning teams will participate in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai later this year. Zhangjiang Robotics Valley hopes to attract over 50 leading companies in the robot spare parts industry by 2027, according to Pudong New Area deputy director Li Hui. The valley, covering about 4.2 square kilometers, is set to boost robotic development with a complete ecosystem targeting different players in the value chain. In the core of Zhangjiang Science City, the valley prioritizes the development of high-end medical treatment, as well as specialized industry and smart service robotics, while also strengthening the development of key components and controlling software technology for robots.

