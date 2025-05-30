Lujiazui Forum to focus on continued opening up

Continued opening-up and collaboration in the financial sector will be a focus of the 2025 Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai on June 18-19, a press briefing was told on Friday.



The annual event has become a high-profile gathering of policymakers, financial experts and business leaders from around the world since 2008, contributing wisdom to accelerating Shanghai's development as an international financial center.

Lujiazui in the Pudong New Area is often compared to Wall Street in New York as it is home to China's largest number of financial markets, including the Shanghai Stock Exchange, banks, securities firms and insurance companies.

With the theme of "Financial Opening-up, Cooperation and High-Quality Development in a Changing Global Economy," this year's forum will see more than 70 Chinese and foreign experts attend and deliver speeches, along with international financial organizations, institutions, and governmental departments, including those from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, Central Bank of Hungary, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Deutsche Borse Group.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of China's central bank, and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng will co-chair this year's forum.