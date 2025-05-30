﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Lujiazui Forum to focus on continued opening up

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:54 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0
More than 70 Chinese and foreign experts to attend and deliver speeches, along with international financial organizations, institutions, and governmental departments.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:54 UTC+8, 2025-05-30       0

Continued opening-up and collaboration in the financial sector will be a focus of the 2025 Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai on June 18-19, a press briefing was told on Friday.

The annual event has become a high-profile gathering of policymakers, financial experts and business leaders from around the world since 2008, contributing wisdom to accelerating Shanghai's development as an international financial center.

Lujiazui in the Pudong New Area is often compared to Wall Street in New York as it is home to China's largest number of financial markets, including the Shanghai Stock Exchange, banks, securities firms and insurance companies.

With the theme of "Financial Opening-up, Cooperation and High-Quality Development in a Changing Global Economy," this year's forum will see more than 70 Chinese and foreign experts attend and deliver speeches, along with international financial organizations, institutions, and governmental departments, including those from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, Central Bank of Hungary, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Deutsche Borse Group.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of China's central bank, and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng will co-chair this year's forum.

Lujiazui Forum to focus on continued opening up

Lujiazui in the Pudong New Area is often compared to New York's Wall Street.

"Financial opening-up is a critical component of China's overall opening-up strategy," said Zhou Xiaoquan, executive deputy director of Shanghai's financial affairs office under the CPC Shanghai Committee.

"Achieving a high-level of financial openness is an inherent requirement for realizing high-quality development. The world economy faces multiple risks and challenges nowadays. It is essential to focus on advancing high-level financial opening-up, improving China's efficiency and capacity in financial resource allocation, and enhancing its international competitiveness and influence on rules to cope with the changes that are unseen in a century," Zhou said.

The forum will have eight themed seminars covering topics such as "enhancing coordination of global monetary policies," "promoting sustained development of capital markets," "AI-empowered financial reform and innovation" and "improving policy, standards and product system for green finance."

Meanwhile, there will be three sideline events to cover high-quality development of the reinsurance market, international financial laws and rules, and how the financial sector can facilitate other strategic industries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai
Pudong New Area
Lujiazui
Pudong
Shanghai Stock Exchange
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     