Shanghai Disney Resort tightens smoking regulations

Shanghai Disney Resort has implemented a series of new smoking control measures for the World No Tobacco Day, which was observed on Saturday.

The measures include reducing the number of designated smoking areas, increasing "No Smoking" signs, and enhancing training for cast members on smoking control protocols, according to the resort.

A total of 24 designated smoking areas have been removed across the resort, reducing the total number by approximately half. The number of designated smoking areas within Shanghai Disneyland has been slashed to just 11.

Adjustments have also been made to relocate smoking areas away from high-traffic zones and major thoroughfares, including locations near character greeting spots and parade routes. The repositioning is intended to minimize guests' exposure to secondhand smoke.

Over 2,800 "No Smoking" signs have been placed in key locations such as main entrances and exits, dining areas and other high-traffic locations. The signage also incorporates e-cigarette symbols to clearly indicate the categories of tobacco products that are prohibited.

Posters featuring Chief Bogo from Zootopia have been placed in various locations. Guests can scan the QR code to locate the nearest designated smoking area.