China's largest dinosaur fossil exhibition opens in Shanghai

The exhibition at the Shanghai Natural History Museum brings together 118 specimens and models from 12 top institutions nationwide.

The largest-ever exhibition of Chinese dinosaur fossils opened on May 31 at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, bringing together 118 specimens and models from 12 top institutions nationwide. Titled "China's Dinosaur World", the exhibition features 80 first-class protected fossils and 42 holotypes, specimens used to name new species. Thirteen have been featured in Nature or Science, including two on Nature's cover.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition traces dinosaur evolution in China from the early Jurassic to the Cretaceous extinction, with fossils from key sites in Yunnan, Sichuan, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and Liaoning. Among the highlights are Lufengosaurus huenei, China's first named dinosaur; Ruyangosaurus, one of the world's largest; and Yongchuanosaurus, a rare complete carnivorous dinosaur skeleton.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Fossils of feathered dinosaurs from northeastern China, such as Anchiornis, Microraptor, and Sinosauropteryx offer strong evidence of the evolutionary link between dinosaurs and birds. Some were analyzed to reconstruct original feather colors. Interactive displays include a CAVE (Cave Automatic Virtual Environment), naked-eye 3D, and immersive projections. Multi-media show "The Last Moment of the Dinosaurs" will explore extinction theories with the visitors.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE