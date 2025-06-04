﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai researcher earns global honor for groundbreaking MRI technology

﻿ Li Xueqing
Li Xueqing
  19:59 UTC+8, 2025-06-04
PhD student Qiu Yueqi the only winner this year of ISMRM Young Investigator Award bestowed by the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine at its annual meeting.
﻿ Li Xueqing
Li Xueqing
  19:59 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0
Shanghai researcher earns global honor for groundbreaking MRI technology
Ti Gong

A recording of Qiu Yueqi receiving the award.

PhD student Qiu Yueqi, of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, received the ISMRM Young Investigator Award for her groundbreaking research in low-field MRI technology at the annual meeting of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine in Hawaii.

She is the only recipient of the award this year.

Founded in 1994, the society is the world's largest academic organization dedicated to magnetic resonance technology for medical use.

Qiu is a member of Professor Zhang Zhiyong's research team at the university's School of Biomedical Engineering. The team has developed an innovative SPEN (Spatiotemporal Encoding) method that produces images with less geometric distortion compared to traditional EPI (Echo Planar Imaging) techniques. This approach provides key support for applying portable MRI systems in clinical practice.

Shanghai researcher earns global honor for groundbreaking MRI technology
Ti Gong

A comparison of EPI and SPEN diffusion imaging results.

Qiu's paper, titled "Spatiotemporal Encoding MRI in a Portable Low Field System," received the Prince-Meaney Translational Science Award, with Professor Zhang the sole corresponding author.

This award is one of three major honors under the ISMRM Young Investigator Award and focuses on translational research in magnetic resonance science. It is awarded to groundbreaking studies worldwide with the highest potential for clinical application.

It is the first time a Chinese researcher has received this award, a significant milestone in China's advancement in core medical equipment technologies.

Qiu is now an active member of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM). So far, she has published three first-author papers in leading journals in magnetic resonance.

She and the research team are now exploring broader applications of low-field MRI technology, such as applying portable low-field MRI systems and new imaging techniques in the studies of brain development in children.

It also successfully founded a company last year, focusing on developing patient-centered portable MRI systems, according to an article on the university's website.

The team are to continue their cross-disciplinary work, aiming to integrate SPEN technology with artificial intelligence and precision medicine, further enhancing the diagnostic capabilities of portable MRI systems. Their goal is to improve portable MRI equipment's ability to diagnose diseases early and tailor treatment to each patient.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
