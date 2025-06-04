Shanghai researcher earns global honor for groundbreaking MRI technology

PhD student Qiu Yueqi, of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, received the ISMRM Young Investigator Award for her groundbreaking research in low-field MRI technology at the annual meeting of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine in Hawaii.

She is the only recipient of the award this year.

Founded in 1994, the society is the world's largest academic organization dedicated to magnetic resonance technology for medical use.

Qiu is a member of Professor Zhang Zhiyong's research team at the university's School of Biomedical Engineering. The team has developed an innovative SPEN (Spatiotemporal Encoding) method that produces images with less geometric distortion compared to traditional EPI (Echo Planar Imaging) techniques. This approach provides key support for applying portable MRI systems in clinical practice.