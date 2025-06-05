Movie fans snap up tickets for 27th Shanghai International Film Festival

Tickets for the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival's eye-catching Film Panorama were snapped up by enthusiastic movie buffs on ticketing platforms Damai and Taopiaopiao as they went on sale from 12pm on Thursday (June 5).

During the film festival, running from June 13 to 22, a total of 48 cinemas in Shanghai and other cities in the Yangtze River Delta region will offer around 1,500 screenings of over 400 movies from 71 countries and regions. About 30 percent of the films will be exhibited in 4K version.

In addition to classic films by film masters, the festival will also display recent productions from all over the world.

Statistics from the festival's organizing committee show that around 370,000 movie tickets were sold within the first hour. Tickets for more than 600 screenings of 92 movies were sold out within the first hour.

Popular screenings included Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition official selection, "Eraserhead," "The Brutalist," "Cinema Paradiso," and "One Wacky Summer." Other films in big demand were "A Pale View of Hills," "Hereditary," and "Seven Samurai."

Users from all over the country purchased the film festival tickets on the Internet. Cinemagoers aged between 18 to 34 years old took up a large proportion of over 70 percent.