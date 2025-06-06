Fashion trends the focus of industry summit

The 2025 China Annual Trends Summit, a fashion industry extravaganza, is to be held in Jing'an District on June 12 and 13, featuring an audio-visual feast integrating fashion and artistic elements.

There will be three main sections – themed exchanges, "Fashion China Night," and business investment.

With the theme of "Fashion China, Glory of the East," the event will focus on the cultural inheritance and cutting-edge innovation of China's fashion industry, showcase its characteristics and prospects, and present the "Chinese fashion narrative" to the world.

The logo of the event takes pankou (buttons on cheongsam) as the basic image. The simple lines combined with the main color of Chinese red reflect the elegance and charm of Chinese culture.

The exchanges event on June 12 will invite representatives from literary and artistic circles, fashion, and tourism to deliver keynote speeches and participate in roundtable discussions on topics such as the consumption of Chinese fashion products and cultural and tourism integration from a fashion perspective.



