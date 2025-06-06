Fashion trends the focus of industry summit
The 2025 China Annual Trends Summit, a fashion industry extravaganza, is to be held in Jing'an District on June 12 and 13, featuring an audio-visual feast integrating fashion and artistic elements.
There will be three main sections – themed exchanges, "Fashion China Night," and business investment.
With the theme of "Fashion China, Glory of the East," the event will focus on the cultural inheritance and cutting-edge innovation of China's fashion industry, showcase its characteristics and prospects, and present the "Chinese fashion narrative" to the world.
The logo of the event takes pankou (buttons on cheongsam) as the basic image. The simple lines combined with the main color of Chinese red reflect the elegance and charm of Chinese culture.
The exchanges event on June 12 will invite representatives from literary and artistic circles, fashion, and tourism to deliver keynote speeches and participate in roundtable discussions on topics such as the consumption of Chinese fashion products and cultural and tourism integration from a fashion perspective.
The China fashion consumption development report will be released, showcasing the brand-new landscape of China's fashion consumption and unveiling future trends.
The "Fashion China Night" on the evening of June 12 will stage a guochao (China-chic) fashion show, with a backdrop of the blend of Chinese and Western styles in neo-Chinese traditional clothing.
Well-known models and actors will bring a unique experience integrating art and fashion.
Their stage performances will give audiences high-quality artistic enjoyment.
On June 13, a fashion industry business investment conference will invite representatives from fashion enterprises, tech companies and investment funds, to present project displays, promotions, and roadshows.
Meanwhile, fashion industry investment institutions and industrial chain-related organizations will be organized to connect with projects, providing a resource-sharing platform and more cooperation opportunities for upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain.
Shanghai boasts a large-scale fashion industry with strong market vitality, bringing together international, domestic and local brands, said Jin Lei, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.
"The city will promote the integration of culture, tourism, commerce, sports and exhibitions, and achieve coordinated development across multiple sectors by hosting internationally influential fashion events," he told a press conference on Friday.
Shanghai aims to achieve a fashion consumption industry scale of over 520 billion yuan (US$34 billion) by the end of 2025, with an average annual growth rate of 5 percent.