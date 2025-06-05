﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Shanghai launches AI training center to address talent shortage

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:19 UTC+8, 2025-06-06       0
The city's artificial intelligence industry surpassed 400 billion yuan in 2024, growing over 7 percent year on year, but despite this growth it faces a substantial talent gap.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:19 UTC+8, 2025-06-06       0

Shanghai has inaugurated a new AI training center in Xuhui District in response to a shortage of artificial intelligence professionals.

The initiative aims to cultivate more local talent and meet the growing demand of the city's rapidly expanding AI industry.

The Caohejing AI Subcenter, part of the Shanghai Industrial-Skills Integration Development Center, was launched on Thursday.

The facility aims to match job training with industry needs by working closely with companies, universities, and research institutes.

Jiang Binbin, a researcher at SenseTime's Digital Research Institute, presented findings from a recent analysis covering over 37,000 AI-related job postings across more than 500 companies.

The study revealed that 92 percent of demand is concentrated in four fields: marketing, solutions, application development, and engineering.

Roles in algorithm development made up 5 percent of demand, while production line operations accounted for 3 percent.

Shanghai's AI industry surpassed 400 billion yuan (US$55.7 billion) in 2024, growing over 7 percent year on year. By the end of 2024, the city had registered 60 generative AI large models, the second-highest total in China.

Despite this growth, the city faces a substantial talent gap. By 2030, China is projected to have a shortage of 4 million AI professionals, with Shanghai's demand outpacing the supply of qualified individuals.

The new center aims to close the talent gap by launching training programs that focus on the city's most urgently needed AI skills.

At the opening ceremony, the center signed agreements with leading companies and training institutions to begin developing new training courses.

The courses will combine in-person training with online learning and connect trainees with job opportunities.

The center's establishment is part of Shanghai's broader strategy to become a global hub for AI innovation.

The city has been investing in AI-related initiatives. This includes the launch of the Shanghai AI Ecosystem Fund, with a total scale of 10 billion yuan, to support areas such as intelligent chips, smart software, autonomous driving, and intelligent robotics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     