Shanghai launches AI training center to address talent shortage

Shanghai has inaugurated a new AI training center in Xuhui District in response to a shortage of artificial intelligence professionals.

The initiative aims to cultivate more local talent and meet the growing demand of the city's rapidly expanding AI industry.

The Caohejing AI Subcenter, part of the Shanghai Industrial-Skills Integration Development Center, was launched on Thursday.

The facility aims to match job training with industry needs by working closely with companies, universities, and research institutes.

Jiang Binbin, a researcher at SenseTime's Digital Research Institute, presented findings from a recent analysis covering over 37,000 AI-related job postings across more than 500 companies.

The study revealed that 92 percent of demand is concentrated in four fields: marketing, solutions, application development, and engineering.

Roles in algorithm development made up 5 percent of demand, while production line operations accounted for 3 percent.

Shanghai's AI industry surpassed 400 billion yuan (US$55.7 billion) in 2024, growing over 7 percent year on year. By the end of 2024, the city had registered 60 generative AI large models, the second-highest total in China.

Despite this growth, the city faces a substantial talent gap. By 2030, China is projected to have a shortage of 4 million AI professionals, with Shanghai's demand outpacing the supply of qualified individuals.

The new center aims to close the talent gap by launching training programs that focus on the city's most urgently needed AI skills.

At the opening ceremony, the center signed agreements with leading companies and training institutions to begin developing new training courses.

The courses will combine in-person training with online learning and connect trainees with job opportunities.

The center's establishment is part of Shanghai's broader strategy to become a global hub for AI innovation.

The city has been investing in AI-related initiatives. This includes the launch of the Shanghai AI Ecosystem Fund, with a total scale of 10 billion yuan, to support areas such as intelligent chips, smart software, autonomous driving, and intelligent robotics.