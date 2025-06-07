Shanghai students sit for national college entrance exam
20:45 UTC+8, 2025-06-07 0
More than 60,000 high school students started their three-day gaokao, China's national college entrance exam, on Saturday morning.
Outside Shanghai Qibao High School, parents and teachers dressed up in red clothes to cheer for the examinees and wish them a good start, which has become an unofficial ritual to kick off the exam every year.
Dong Jun / SHINE
