News / Metro

Shanghai students sit for national college entrance exam

  20:45 UTC+8, 2025-06-07       0
More than 60,000 high school students started their three-day gaokao, China's national college entrance exam, on Saturday morning.
More than 60,000 high school students started their three-day gaokao, China's national college entrance exam, on Saturday morning.

Outside Shanghai Qibao High School, parents and teachers dressed up in red clothes to cheer for the examinees and wish them a good start, which has become an unofficial ritual to kick off the exam every year.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Qibao High School is one of the venues in the city to host this year's gaokao for local examinees.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Police officers are in place to ensure order outside the exam site.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Make the final preparation for the exam.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Students line up to enter the exam site.

Dong Jun / SHINE

It's rainy on Saturday, the start of this year's plum rain season.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Give me five!

Dong Jun / SHINE

A hug to express support.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Teachers and parents wear red clothes to wish examinees a good start.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Thumbs-up for students.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Qibao
