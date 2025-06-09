Shanghai launches special screenings of 'She's Got No Name' to celebrate film festival

The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) will hold special city-wide screenings of its opening film, "She's Got No Name."

In commemoration of the 130th anniversary of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema, the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) will hold special city-wide screenings of its opening film, "She's Got No Name."

From June 14 to 16, over 500 screenings will occur simultaneously at 120-130 cinemas across Shanghai, allowing general audiences to experience the prestigious SIFF opening film first-hand. Directed by Hong Kong director Peter Chan, the film adapts one of the four notorious criminal cases of the Republic of China era – the Jiang Yuan Lane husband-murder case. It meticulously recreates the urban landscape and historical milieu of 1940s Shanghai while unraveling the tragic story of the accused wife portrayed by Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi.

During the special screening period, the film crew of "She's Got No Name" will appear at 13 selected cinemas in Shanghai for close interactions with audiences. Spanning eight districts, this extensive roadshow marks one of the largest such events in the city this year. Exclusive souvenirs will be offered for moviegoers. Audiences at participating cinemas can obtain official SIFF-authorized souvenir ticket stubs after screenings. Additionally, limited "special edition" newspapers themed around the film will be available for collection at designated venues. Beyond the cinemas, key filming locations have also been prepared to offer immersive experiences. On Zhapu Road in Hongkou District, moviegoers can not only view giant posters recreating the actual filming scenes and 1:1 scale replica trackless prop trams, but also purchase coffee from the same prop vending carts used in the film.