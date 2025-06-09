Finalists Revealed! Vote Now & Join the 2025 'Young Voices, Shanghai Stories' Showcase
We are excited to unveil the top 40 finalists of the 2025 "Young Voices, Shanghai Stories" English Talent Show!
Following a rigorous video speech evaluation process, the judging panel selected 20 outstanding students from each category (primary and middle school) to advance to the final on-site showcase. The finalists demonstrated impressive fluency, creativity, and stage presence through their video submissions.
The full list of finalists is as follows:
Group A - Primary School
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Cui Zhiqing
|Grade 1
|Shanghai United International School
|Zhu Zekai
|Grade 5
|Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong
|Annie Xing
|Grade 3
|Shanghai United International School
|Zhang Yuyan
|Grade 4
|Shanghai Huangpu Foreign Language Primary School
|Hayden Leung
|Grade 3
|Shanghai United International School (Shangyin)
|He Qimiao
|Grade 4
|Shanghai United International School
|Penny Liu
|Grade 3
|Shanghai United International School
|Max Zhao
|Grade 5
|Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong
|Yanni Luo
|Grade 1
|Shanghai United International School
|Genne Zeng Jingzhi
|Grade 1
|Shanghai Singapore International School
|Elizabeth Wu
|Grade 3
|Shanghai United International School (Hongqiao)
|Qian Lumian
|Grade 2
|Shanghai United International School
|Karlyn Shull
|Grade 5
|Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Primary School
|Candice Shen
|Grade 5
|NACIS Shanghai
|Zhou Xiaomeng
|Grade 3
|Shanghai United International School
|Zhao Ziyi
|Grade 3
|Shanghai United International School
|Zhang Gujing
|Grade 1
|Shanghai Jing'an District No.3 Central Primary School
|Annika Yang
|Grade 5
|Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong
|Aarav Paul
|Grade 2
|Shanghai Singapore International School
|Adella Goodwin
|Grade 2
|Shanghai United International School
Group B - Middle School
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Althea Yang Naying
|Grade 7
|Shanghai High School International Division
|Yoon Yejin
|Grade 6
|Shanghai Korean School
|Zach Zhang
|Grade 6
|NACIS Shanghai
|Cynthia Koo
|Grade 6
|Concordia International School Shanghai
|Sophia Seoyun Park
|Grade 7
|Concordia International School Shanghai
|Franco Dong
|Grade 6
|NACIS Shanghai
|Jet Xiao
|Grade 6
|Nord Anglia Chinese International School
|Rachel Xu
|Grade 6
|Shanghai High School International Division
|Jin Chenxi
|Grade 7
|Shanghai Singapore International School
|Rohan Krishna
|Grade 6
|Shanghai Singapore International School
|Eden
|Grade 7
|Shanghai High School International Division
|Ray Cui
|Grade 6
|NACIS Shanghai
|Serena Shen Yunyi
|Grade 7
|Shanghai High School International Division
|Rachel Xu
|Grade 8
|NACIS Shanghai
|Khaleesi Chen
|Grade 6
|NACIS Shanghai
|Michael Chen
|Grade 7
|Nord Anglia International Shanghai, Puxi
|Winnie Xiao
|Grade 7
|Shanghai United International School
|Vicky Chang
|Grade 6
|NACIS Shanghai
|Minnie Song Yifei
|Grade 6
|NACIS Shanghai
|Zhang Gujun
|Grade 7
|Shanghai Yucai Junior High School
We will start the online voting session and on-site showcase soon. The specific arrangements are as follows:
1. Popularity Award Voting: June 9-June 15
To celebrate audience favorites, we will hold the Popularity Award Voting from June 9 to June 15!
● The 40 finalist videos will be featured on City News Service under the "Community" section for public voting.
● Voting Instructions:
Click here to vote for Group A finalists.
Click here to vote for Group B finalists.
● Rules:
○ Please register and log in to vote.
○ Each mobile phone number may vote once per day for a single video.
○ Vote manipulation is strictly prohibited. Verified cases will result in disqualification.
The participant with the most votes in each group will receive the Best Popularity Award, to be presented during the on-site showcase.
2. On-Site Showcase: June 26
We look forward to welcoming our finalists for the live finale of this year's talent show!
Date: June 26
Venue: 2F Auditorium, Shanghai United Media Group, No. 755 Weihai Road, Shanghai
● Format: Finalists will deliver a live English speech and respond to on-site Q&A from judges.
● Guidelines:
○ No use of scripts, slides, or props is allowed.
○ Primary school group: 3-minute speech for each participant
○ Middle school group: 5-minute speech for each participant
Awards:
● Champion – 1 per group
● Runner-up – 1 per group
● Third place – 1 per group
All winners will receive corresponding prizes, and the champions of both group will be honored as "Shanghai Cultural and Tourism Ambassador". Results will be announced and prizes presented on-site.
To add to the fun, we're introducing a Spelling Bee segment during the showcase!
● 6 finalists from each group will be selected to form teams of three.
● Teams will compete in a 15-minute on-stage spelling challenge.
● Scores will be tracked live, and top-scoring teams will win additional prizes.
3. Pre-Showcase Training: mid of June
To support our finalists in preparing for the big day, a free in-person training session will be hosted in mid-June, led by a British columnist of Shanghai Daily.
● Participation details and event locations will be arranged based on actual circumstances. Shanghai Daily staff will reach out to the participants to confirm attendance and decide specific date.
Please note: This training is 100% free. Any individual or organization requesting payment in the name of Shanghai Daily is committing fraud. Stay alert and report any suspicious activity.
Let's celebrate the voices of a new generation!
Tap here to enter the "Shanghai Daily English Talent Show" group in CNS community.