Finalists Revealed! Vote Now & Join the 2025 'Young Voices, Shanghai Stories' Showcase

The top 40 finalists of the 2025 "Young Voices, Shanghai Stories" English Talent Show have been revealed.

We are excited to unveil the top 40 finalists of the 2025 "Young Voices, Shanghai Stories" English Talent Show! Following a rigorous video speech evaluation process, the judging panel selected 20 outstanding students from each category (primary and middle school) to advance to the final on-site showcase. The finalists demonstrated impressive fluency, creativity, and stage presence through their video submissions.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

Group A - Primary School Name Grade School Cui Zhiqing Grade 1 Shanghai United International School Zhu Zekai Grade 5 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong Annie Xing Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Zhang Yuyan Grade 4 Shanghai Huangpu Foreign Language Primary School Hayden Leung Grade 3 Shanghai United International School (Shangyin) He Qimiao Grade 4 Shanghai United International School Penny Liu Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Max Zhao Grade 5 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong Yanni Luo Grade 1 Shanghai United International School Genne Zeng Jingzhi Grade 1 Shanghai Singapore International School Elizabeth Wu Grade 3 Shanghai United International School (Hongqiao) Qian Lumian Grade 2 Shanghai United International School Karlyn Shull Grade 5 Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Primary School Candice Shen Grade 5 NACIS Shanghai Zhou Xiaomeng Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Zhao Ziyi Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Zhang Gujing Grade 1 Shanghai Jing'an District No.3 Central Primary School Annika Yang Grade 5 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong Aarav Paul Grade 2 Shanghai Singapore International School Adella Goodwin Grade 2 Shanghai United International School

Group B - Middle School Name Grade School Althea Yang Naying Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division Yoon Yejin Grade 6 Shanghai Korean School Zach Zhang Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Cynthia Koo Grade 6 Concordia International School Shanghai Sophia Seoyun Park Grade 7 Concordia International School Shanghai Franco Dong Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Jet Xiao Grade 6 Nord Anglia Chinese International School Rachel Xu Grade 6 Shanghai High School International Division Jin Chenxi Grade 7 Shanghai Singapore International School Rohan Krishna Grade 6 Shanghai Singapore International School Eden Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division Ray Cui Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Serena Shen Yunyi Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division Rachel Xu Grade 8 NACIS Shanghai Khaleesi Chen Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Michael Chen Grade 7 Nord Anglia International Shanghai, Puxi Winnie Xiao Grade 7 Shanghai United International School Vicky Chang Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Minnie Song Yifei Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Zhang Gujun Grade 7 Shanghai Yucai Junior High School

We will start the online voting session and on-site showcase soon. The specific arrangements are as follows:

1. Popularity Award Voting: June 9-June 15 To celebrate audience favorites, we will hold the Popularity Award Voting from June 9 to June 15! ● The 40 finalist videos will be featured on City News Service under the "Community" section for public voting. ● Voting Instructions: Click here to vote for Group A finalists. Click here to vote for Group B finalists. ● Rules: ○ Please register and log in to vote. ○ Each mobile phone number may vote once per day for a single video. ○ Vote manipulation is strictly prohibited. Verified cases will result in disqualification. The participant with the most votes in each group will receive the Best Popularity Award, to be presented during the on-site showcase.

2. On-Site Showcase: June 26 We look forward to welcoming our finalists for the live finale of this year's talent show! Date: June 26 Venue: 2F Auditorium, Shanghai United Media Group, No. 755 Weihai Road, Shanghai ● Format: Finalists will deliver a live English speech and respond to on-site Q&A from judges. ● Guidelines: ○ No use of scripts, slides, or props is allowed. ○ Primary school group: 3-minute speech for each participant ○ Middle school group: 5-minute speech for each participant Awards: ● Champion – 1 per group ● Runner-up – 1 per group ● Third place – 1 per group All winners will receive corresponding prizes, and the champions of both group will be honored as "Shanghai Cultural and Tourism Ambassador". Results will be announced and prizes presented on-site. To add to the fun, we're introducing a Spelling Bee segment during the showcase! ● 6 finalists from each group will be selected to form teams of three. ● Teams will compete in a 15-minute on-stage spelling challenge. ● Scores will be tracked live, and top-scoring teams will win additional prizes.