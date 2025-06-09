|   
News / Metro

Finalists Revealed! Vote Now & Join the 2025 'Young Voices, Shanghai Stories' Showcase

The top 40 finalists of the 2025 "Young Voices, Shanghai Stories" English Talent Show have been revealed.
We are excited to unveil the top 40 finalists of the 2025 "Young Voices, Shanghai Stories" English Talent Show!

Following a rigorous video speech evaluation process, the judging panel selected 20 outstanding students from each category (primary and middle school) to advance to the final on-site showcase. The finalists demonstrated impressive fluency, creativity, and stage presence through their video submissions.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

Group A - Primary School

Name Grade School
Cui Zhiqing Grade 1 Shanghai United International School
Zhu Zekai Grade 5 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong
Annie Xing Grade 3 Shanghai United International School
Zhang Yuyan Grade 4 Shanghai Huangpu Foreign Language Primary School
Hayden Leung Grade 3 Shanghai United International School (Shangyin)
He Qimiao Grade 4 Shanghai United International School
Penny Liu Grade 3 Shanghai United International School
Max Zhao Grade 5 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong
Yanni Luo Grade 1 Shanghai United International School
Genne Zeng Jingzhi Grade 1 Shanghai Singapore International School
Elizabeth Wu Grade 3 Shanghai United International School (Hongqiao)
Qian Lumian Grade 2 Shanghai United International School
Karlyn Shull Grade 5 Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Primary School
Candice Shen Grade 5 NACIS Shanghai
Zhou Xiaomeng Grade 3 Shanghai United International School
Zhao Ziyi Grade 3 Shanghai United International School
Zhang Gujing Grade 1 Shanghai Jing'an District No.3 Central Primary School
Annika Yang Grade 5 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong
Aarav Paul Grade 2 Shanghai Singapore International School
Adella Goodwin Grade 2 Shanghai United International School

Group B - Middle School

Name Grade School
Althea Yang Naying Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division
Yoon Yejin Grade 6 Shanghai Korean School
Zach Zhang Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai
Cynthia Koo Grade 6 Concordia International School Shanghai
Sophia Seoyun Park Grade 7 Concordia International School Shanghai
Franco Dong Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai
Jet Xiao Grade 6 Nord Anglia Chinese International School
Rachel Xu Grade 6 Shanghai High School International Division
Jin Chenxi Grade 7 Shanghai Singapore International School
Rohan Krishna Grade 6 Shanghai Singapore International School
Eden Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division
Ray Cui Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai
Serena Shen Yunyi Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division
Rachel Xu Grade 8 NACIS Shanghai
Khaleesi Chen Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai
Michael Chen Grade 7 Nord Anglia International Shanghai, Puxi
Winnie Xiao Grade 7 Shanghai United International School
Vicky Chang Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai
Minnie Song Yifei Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai
Zhang Gujun Grade 7 Shanghai Yucai Junior High School

We will start the online voting session and on-site showcase soon. The specific arrangements are as follows:

1. Popularity Award Voting: June 9-June 15

To celebrate audience favorites, we will hold the Popularity Award Voting from June 9 to June 15!

● The 40 finalist videos will be featured on City News Service under the "Community" section for public voting.

● Voting Instructions:

Click here to vote for Group A finalists.

Click here to vote for Group B finalists.

● Rules:

○ Please register and log in to vote.

○ Each mobile phone number may vote once per day for a single video.

○ Vote manipulation is strictly prohibited. Verified cases will result in disqualification.

The participant with the most votes in each group will receive the Best Popularity Award, to be presented during the on-site showcase.

2. On-Site Showcase: June 26

We look forward to welcoming our finalists for the live finale of this year's talent show!

Date: June 26

Venue: 2F Auditorium, Shanghai United Media Group, No. 755 Weihai Road, Shanghai

Format: Finalists will deliver a live English speech and respond to on-site Q&A from judges.

Guidelines:

○ No use of scripts, slides, or props is allowed.

○ Primary school group: 3-minute speech for each participant

○ Middle school group: 5-minute speech for each participant

Awards:

● Champion – 1 per group

● Runner-up – 1 per group

● Third place – 1 per group

All winners will receive corresponding prizes, and the champions of both group will be honored as "Shanghai Cultural and Tourism Ambassador". Results will be announced and prizes presented on-site.

To add to the fun, we're introducing a Spelling Bee segment during the showcase!

● 6 finalists from each group will be selected to form teams of three.

● Teams will compete in a 15-minute on-stage spelling challenge.

● Scores will be tracked live, and top-scoring teams will win additional prizes.

3. Pre-Showcase Training: mid of June

To support our finalists in preparing for the big day, a free in-person training session will be hosted in mid-June, led by a British columnist of Shanghai Daily.

● Participation details and event locations will be arranged based on actual circumstances. Shanghai Daily staff will reach out to the participants to confirm attendance and decide specific date.

Please note: This training is 100% free. Any individual or organization requesting payment in the name of Shanghai Daily is committing fraud. Stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

Let's celebrate the voices of a new generation!

Tap here to enter the "Shanghai Daily English Talent Show" group in CNS community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
