News / Metro

'Shanghai in My Mind' art program concludes third season in Milan

Li Xueqing
Li Xueqing
  18:05 UTC+8, 2025-06-09
The third season of the "Shanghai in My Mind" art program, which showcases artworks inspired by the city of Shanghai, concluded in Milan, Italy, on June 8.
﻿ Li Xueqing
Li Xueqing
  18:05 UTC+8, 2025-06-09       0

The third season of the "Shanghai in My Mind" art program concluded at the Rotonda della Besana in Milan, northern Italy, on June 8.

The program showcases artworks inspired by the city of Shanghai.

The Milan event, which kicked off on June 6, featured an exhibition of 40 artworks centered on the theme "Impressions of Shanghai." The works were created by 17 artists and designers all around the world, including China, France, Italy, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

'Shanghai in My Mind' art program concludes third season in Milan
Ti Gong

The "Shanghai in My Mind" art program opened on June 6 at the Rotonda della Besana in Milan, Italy.

Among them, "Kiss of the Rivers", inspired by iconic landmarks in both Shanghai and Milan, stood out as a centerpiece of the exhibition.

The event was part of the celebrations marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.

'Shanghai in My Mind' art program concludes third season in Milan

A couple at the exhibition.

Milan is globally recognized for its design-driven fashion, while Shanghai is known for its creativity and forward-looking innovation. Italian guests emphasized that cultural exchange is key for both cities to better understand each other and strengthen cooperation.

Mario Boselli, chairman of the Italy-China Council Foundation, noted that culture serves as a vital bridge for communication and overcoming barriers.

Marco Bettin, director general of the foundation, added that Shanghai always feels familiar and welcoming, expressing his commitment to promoting greater business and trade cooperation between China and Italy.

The event was held under the guidance of the Chinese Consulate General in Milan, and hosted by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government Information Office and the Shanghai Promotion Center for City of Design.

The three-day exhibition attracted significant attention from major Italian media outlets, including ANSA, as well as widespread engagement on social media platforms.

'Shanghai in My Mind' art program concludes third season in Milan
Ti Gong

The three-day exhibition attracted significant attention from major Italian media outlets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
