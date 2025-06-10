Overnight queues at Disneyland as limited-edition merch sparks buying frenzy
In the early hours of June 5, tents, stools, and umbrellas lined the gates of Shanghai Disneyland. With the city entering its soggy plum rain season, dozens had camped out overnight – not for roller coasters or fireworks, but for plush toys.
The draw? A new release in the Duffy and Friends Rainbow Series – a limited-edition collection of plush keychains.
By 1:30am, a queue had already formed, according to multiple Xiaohongshu posts. Most of those waiting weren't hardcore Disney fans, but scalpers hoping to cash in on the latest merch drop.
Later that morning at 10am, the new series went on sale at the official flagship store. Within seconds, the keychain plush items were completely sold out online.
The rush to buy quickly spilled over into secondhand marketplaces, where prices soared.
The most popular Olu Mel keychain plush, originally priced at 179 yuan (US$25), has been listed for as much as 1,379 yuan. Similarly, the CookieAnn plush, originally 279 yuan, is now reselling for up to 900 yuan.
Much of the frenzy stems from Shanghai Disneyland's lottery-based purchasing system for limited-edition products. Visitors who enter the park early – particularly those with Early Park Entry Passes – have a better chance at securing the right to buy through an on-site draw. For scalpers, this system offers a high-risk, high-reward opportunity.
Online, reactions have been mixed. "I really don't understand these people," one user wrote. Others were more pragmatic: "Earning 3,000 yuan in one night isn't easy."
This isn't the first time Shanghai Disney merchandise has sparked heated discussion over inflated resale prices, particularly for Duffy and Friends items.
According to Red Star News, an Olu Mel plush dressed in the "Purple Dragon" Halloween costume from 2021 has reached nearly 10,000 yuan on resale platforms.
Despite having no movies or shows of their own, the seven characters from the Duffy family have become Shanghai Disney's biggest merchandise stars.