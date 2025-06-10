﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Overnight queues at Disneyland as limited-edition merch sparks buying frenzy

﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  21:33 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0
A devoted group of people have been braving the weather – even spending the night outside Shanghai Disneyland's gates – for a chance to buy exclusive merchandise.
﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  21:33 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0
Overnight queues at Disneyland as limited-edition merch sparks buying frenzy

A view of people queuing up at the entrance of Disneyland in the middle of the night on June 5.

In the early hours of June 5, tents, stools, and umbrellas lined the gates of Shanghai Disneyland. With the city entering its soggy plum rain season, dozens had camped out overnight – not for roller coasters or fireworks, but for plush toys.

The draw? A new release in the Duffy and Friends Rainbow Series – a limited-edition collection of plush keychains.

By 1:30am, a queue had already formed, according to multiple Xiaohongshu posts. Most of those waiting weren't hardcore Disney fans, but scalpers hoping to cash in on the latest merch drop.

In Shanghai's soggy plum rain season, dozens had camped outside the Disneyland overnight – not for roller coasters or fireworks, but for plush toys.

Later that morning at 10am, the new series went on sale at the official flagship store. Within seconds, the keychain plush items were completely sold out online.

The rush to buy quickly spilled over into secondhand marketplaces, where prices soared.

The most popular Olu Mel keychain plush, originally priced at 179 yuan (US$25), has been listed for as much as 1,379 yuan. Similarly, the CookieAnn plush, originally 279 yuan, is now reselling for up to 900 yuan.

Overnight queues at Disneyland as limited-edition merch sparks buying frenzy

The price of the Olu Mel keychain plush on the secondhand market.

Much of the frenzy stems from Shanghai Disneyland's lottery-based purchasing system for limited-edition products. Visitors who enter the park early – particularly those with Early Park Entry Passes – have a better chance at securing the right to buy through an on-site draw. For scalpers, this system offers a high-risk, high-reward opportunity.

Online, reactions have been mixed. "I really don't understand these people," one user wrote. Others were more pragmatic: "Earning 3,000 yuan in one night isn't easy."

This isn't the first time Shanghai Disney merchandise has sparked heated discussion over inflated resale prices, particularly for Duffy and Friends items.

According to Red Star News, an Olu Mel plush dressed in the "Purple Dragon" Halloween costume from 2021 has reached nearly 10,000 yuan on resale platforms.

Despite having no movies or shows of their own, the seven characters from the Duffy family have become Shanghai Disney's biggest merchandise stars.

Overnight queues at Disneyland as limited-edition merch sparks buying frenzy

The latest Duffy and Friends Rainbow Series plush collection

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Shanghai
Shanghai Disneyland
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     