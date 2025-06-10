Overnight queues at Disneyland as limited-edition merch sparks buying frenzy

A devoted group of people have been braving the weather – even spending the night outside Shanghai Disneyland's gates – for a chance to buy exclusive merchandise.

In the early hours of June 5, tents, stools, and umbrellas lined the gates of Shanghai Disneyland. With the city entering its soggy plum rain season, dozens had camped out overnight – not for roller coasters or fireworks, but for plush toys. The draw? A new release in the Duffy and Friends Rainbow Series – a limited-edition collection of plush keychains. By 1:30am, a queue had already formed, according to multiple Xiaohongshu posts. Most of those waiting weren't hardcore Disney fans, but scalpers hoping to cash in on the latest merch drop.

Later that morning at 10am, the new series went on sale at the official flagship store. Within seconds, the keychain plush items were completely sold out online. The rush to buy quickly spilled over into secondhand marketplaces, where prices soared. The most popular Olu Mel keychain plush, originally priced at 179 yuan (US$25), has been listed for as much as 1,379 yuan. Similarly, the CookieAnn plush, originally 279 yuan, is now reselling for up to 900 yuan.