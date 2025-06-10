How to get tax refund when shopping in Shanghai
20:43 UTC+8, 2025-06-10 0
Ever wished for an instant tax refund while shopping? Welcome to Shanghai, where that dream is now a reality. Join Arina to explore the benefits!
20:43 UTC+8, 2025-06-10 0
Ever wished for an instant tax refund while shopping? Welcome to Shanghai, where that dream is now a reality. China has enhanced its departure tax refund policy, simplifying the process for global travelers. Refunds are now available in more locations and cover a broader range of products. Join Arina to explore the benefits!
To qualify for a tax refund, follow these guidelines:
- Purchases must be made within 90 days prior to your departure from China.
- Items must remain unused and in their original packaging.
- The store must be officially approved for tax refunds–look for the "Tax Free" sign.
- Required documents: your passport and a tax refund form.
- Eligibility: You must be an overseas visitor staying in China for less than 183 consecutive days.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports