﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

How to get tax refund when shopping in Shanghai

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Arina Yakupova Jiang Xiaowei Ke Jiayun Ow Jackie
  20:43 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0
Ever wished for an instant tax refund while shopping? Welcome to Shanghai, where that dream is now a reality. Join Arina to explore the benefits!
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Arina Yakupova Jiang Xiaowei Ke Jiayun Ow Jackie
  20:43 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0

Ever wished for an instant tax refund while shopping? Welcome to Shanghai, where that dream is now a reality. China has enhanced its departure tax refund policy, simplifying the process for global travelers. Refunds are now available in more locations and cover a broader range of products. Join Arina to explore the benefits!

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei, Ow Jackie. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Ow Jackie. Reported by Arina Yakupova, Ke Jiayun. Subtitles by Ow Jackie.

To qualify for a tax refund, follow these guidelines:

  • Purchases must be made within 90 days prior to your departure from China.
  • Items must remain unused and in their original packaging.
  • The store must be officially approved for tax refunds–look for the "Tax Free" sign.
  • Required documents: your passport and a tax refund form.
  • Eligibility: You must be an overseas visitor staying in China for less than 183 consecutive days.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     