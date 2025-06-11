'Our Water' Season Two opens in London, deepens city collaboration
The second season of Our Water: Flowing from Shanghai – Intercultural Dialogues Among World Cities was launched in London, marking a new phase of collaboration between Shanghai and London centered on waterfront development, culture and sustainable urban growth.
The opening ceremony and forum, held at Whitehall Place along the Thames, coincided with the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations and London Tech Week.
More than 140 participants from both countries attended, including leaders in finance, urban planning and the creative industries.
The event highlights a six-day program of forums and exchanges designed to deepen ties between the two cities through shared river legacies.
Both Shanghai and London developed around major rivers–Shanghai's Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River, and London's Thames–and continue to transform these waterfronts into economic and cultural drivers.
"From the Suzhou Creek to the River Thames, from the Bund to the City of London, both Shanghai and London owe their rise to water, their prosperity to port, and their vitality to culture and innovation. Today's event is not only an exchange between two cities, but also a meaningful cultural interaction and a collective step towards a better future," said Wang Qi, minister at the Chinese Embassy in the UK.
Focus on sustainability, finance and innovation
During the launch, organizers shared updates on Shanghai's financial opening policies and the participation of global financial institutions in the city. The London forum was presented as a key stop in the second season of Our Water.
Deputy Mayor of London Howard Dawber, Liverpool Cabinet Member Nick Small and Shanghai Jing'an District Deputy Governor Yang Yi jointly issued the Global Waterfront Development Initiative, calling for resilient, smart, inclusive, and sustainable waterfronts.
The initiative aims to promote a transformation of global waterfronts into ecological and cultural complexes aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The Museum of Contemporary Art Shanghai also signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Goldsmiths, University of London, to collaborate on exhibitions, artist residencies, and academic exchange.
The sides are hosting a new exhibition – "Codes of Tides," running from June 9 to 13, set inside London's Troy House Foundation as part of London Tech Week.
Meanwhile, as part of "Our Water," COINect, a special exhibition featuring over 100 sets of coins and medals from the Shanghai Mint Museum, is currently on display at the former Royal Mint in London.
CL-Fudan/SFSSA Joint Workshop in Archaeology, History and Heritage is also held in London, focusing on key issues such as waterfront city development, the symbiotic relationship between ecology and culture, cultural heritage preservation, and urban renewal.