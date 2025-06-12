﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Chinese netizens mourn 'Grandpa Brian,' a beloved English teacher on Xiaohongshu

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:08 UTC+8, 2025-06-12       0
For over a month now, Chinese netizens on lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu have been mourning a man most have never met in person: Briton Brian Smith, aged 79.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:08 UTC+8, 2025-06-12       0
Chinese netizens mourn 'Grandpa Brian,' a beloved English teacher on Xiaohongshu

Brian Smith's first video on Xiaohongshu garnered more than 20,000 likes.

For over a month now, Chinese netizens on lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book or Red Note) have been mourning a man most have never met in person: a 79-year-old Briton named Brian Smith.

Affectionately known as "Grandpa Brian" by Chinese netizens, Smith was a retired primary school English teacher living in the United Kingdom countryside.

He joined Xiaohongshu earlier this year. With a simple self-introduction video and an authentic London accent, he unexpectedly found himself embraced by thousands of Chinese users. His first video on Xiaohongshu garnered more than 20,000 likes.

Smith turned his garden into a classroom.

"This is a compost heap," he said, pointing to a pile of garden waste. "Heap means a large pile." Then, pushing a cart: "This is a wheelbarrow."

Chinese users began using his videos as English study materials.

When background music drowned out his voice in early videos, no one complained – they offered editing tips and cheered him on like grandchildren helping their grandpa with his phone.

From short poetry readings to advanced texts about Britain's Industrial Revolution, Smith curated content to suit all levels.

But in early April, the videos stopped. His son later confirmed that Smith had passed away on April 7 from a heart attack.

Many Chinese netizens left messages of remembrance and gratitude under his videos.

And still, the learning of English hasn't stopped. Smith's followers began organizing study groups in the comments section. They correct each other's pronunciation, discuss vocabulary, and have even formed new friendships.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     