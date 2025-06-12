Chinese netizens mourn 'Grandpa Brian,' a beloved English teacher on Xiaohongshu

For over a month now, Chinese netizens on lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book or Red Note) have been mourning a man most have never met in person: a 79-year-old Briton named Brian Smith.

Affectionately known as "Grandpa Brian" by Chinese netizens, Smith was a retired primary school English teacher living in the United Kingdom countryside.

He joined Xiaohongshu earlier this year. With a simple self-introduction video and an authentic London accent, he unexpectedly found himself embraced by thousands of Chinese users. His first video on Xiaohongshu garnered more than 20,000 likes.

Smith turned his garden into a classroom.

"This is a compost heap," he said, pointing to a pile of garden waste. "Heap means a large pile." Then, pushing a cart: "This is a wheelbarrow."

Chinese users began using his videos as English study materials.

When background music drowned out his voice in early videos, no one complained – they offered editing tips and cheered him on like grandchildren helping their grandpa with his phone.

From short poetry readings to advanced texts about Britain's Industrial Revolution, Smith curated content to suit all levels.

But in early April, the videos stopped. His son later confirmed that Smith had passed away on April 7 from a heart attack.

Many Chinese netizens left messages of remembrance and gratitude under his videos.

And still, the learning of English hasn't stopped. Smith's followers began organizing study groups in the comments section. They correct each other's pronunciation, discuss vocabulary, and have even formed new friendships.