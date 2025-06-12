|   
News / Metro

Trends summit highlights importance of Chinese fashion

  21:18 UTC+8, 2025-06-12
With the scale of the market estimated to reach 2 and 3 trillion yuan this year, the industry is embracing a golden era of vigorous development, according to the latest report.
  21:18 UTC+8, 2025-06-12       0
Ti Gong

Liu Shishi takes part in the Fashion China Night.

The scale of the Chinese fashion market is estimated to reach 2 and 3 trillion yuan this year, a report revealed on Thursday.

The report was released during the 2025 China Annual Trends Summit, a two-day fashion industry extravaganza which opened in Jing'an District and continues on June 13. It features an audio-visual feast integrating fashion and artistic elements.

Ti Gong

A speaker at the 2025 China Annual Trends Summit on Thursday.

Under the dual drive of consumption upgrade and cultural self-confidence, the Chinese fashion industry is embracing a golden era of vigorous development, demonstrating unprecedented innovative vitality and global influence, the report noted.

The Chinese market, a fertile land full of vitality, it said, not only harbors huge consumption potential but also has become an important value highland for global fashion trends.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Runway moment at the 2025 China Annual Trends Summit.

With the development of China's economy and enhancement of cultural confidence, the consumption of Chinese fashion is undergoing a profound transformation – shifting from "following and imitating" in the past to "independent innovation" today, the report said.

Chinese consumers' understanding of Chinese fashion has extended to all aspects of life such as food, clothing, housing, transportation, cultural entertainment, and beauty, it added.

"Life experiences" such as healthy eating and travel experiences, and clothing and accessories are the two main forces of Chinese fashion consumption, contributing nearly 80 percent of market share.

Trendy toys and collectibles integrating traditional elements and trendy designs are emerging, with a scale of about 20 billion yuan, according to the report.

Ti Gong

Dany Lee walks the red carpet show on Fashion China Night.

Chinese fashion consumption has evolved from a hobby of a few to a mass trend, and has expanded from single categories to multiple fields, the report noted.

Paying for Chinese fashion is no longer a slogan, the report said, but a real driving force as nearly 40 percent of interviewees said their expenditure on Chinese fashion related fields had accounted for more than 10 percent of their total annual consumption.

Consumers' expectations and willingness to purchase Chinese fashion continue to rise. More than 50 percent of respondents said they would increase their expenditure on it in the next three years.

The report was based on more than 1,600 questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and market research, and was jointly completed by the Fashion Research Institute of China Cultural Media Group, Bain & Company, Bilibili, CPE, WiSwift and other institutions.

Ti Gong

Zheng Kai dressed in the latest look for men.

The summit comprises themed exchanges, a Fashion China Night, and business investment.

With the theme of "Fashion China, Glory of the East," the event focuses on the cultural inheritance and cutting-edge innovation of China's fashion industry, showcases its characteristics and prospects, and presents the Chinese fashion narrative to the world.

It aims to establish a platform for high-quality development in the domestic fashion industry and foster more brands and events rooted in traditional aesthetics.

The Fashion China Night included a red carpet show featuring actors, musicians, and fashion figures.

On June 13, a fashion industry business investment conference will invite representatives from fashion enterprises, tech companies and investment funds, to present project displays, promotions, and roadshows.

Ti Gong

Fashion experts exchange views in Jing'an's Zhangyuan Garden.

As part of the summit, Jing'an, a key fashion hub in downtown Shanghai, signed a series of major deals aimed at strengthening its position in the global fashion industry.

On June 11, Shanghai Jing'an Real Estate Group agreed strategic partnerships with international leaders Informa Markets, IGI, and SF Express. Covering areas such as fashion exhibitions, jewelry certification, and supply chain management, the agreements are designed to create a full-service ecosystem for both domestic and global fashion brands, offering support from design and R&D through to manufacturing and marketing.

Ti Gong

A display of fashion in Zhangyuan Garden.

Jing'an authorities also signed cooperation agreements with the Italy China Fashion Council and Business France. These projects are expected to further upgrade the district's fashion industry across the entire value chain, accelerating its push toward internationalization and high-end development.

The partnerships mark a major step forward in Jing'an's ambitions to become a world-class fashion center.

