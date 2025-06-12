﻿
News / Metro

International volunteer service alliance set up in Hongqiao

  19:36 UTC+8, 2025-06-12       0
An international volunteer service alliance was set up in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District to mark the 15th anniversary of the Spring Charity Bazaar of Gubei Ladies.
Ti Gong

Guo Kai (left), party chief of Changning District's Hongqiao Subdistrict, and Liu Qi, editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily and deputy director of the Shanghai Global News Network, launch Shanghai Daily's "Volunteer" column.

An international volunteer service alliance was set up in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Shanghai's Changning District earlier this month, when the 15th anniversary of the Spring Charity Bazaar of Gubei Ladies was also celebrated.

On June 5, the "Shine IN Hongqiao" International Volunteer Service Alliance was set up to bring together enterprises and institutions, international schools, Chinese and foreign volunteer groups and other parties to form an open, diversified and highly efficient international volunteer service platform.

It will provide volunteers with a broader service platform with rich resources, which would also further promote the professionalism of future volunteer work, as well as create an iconic brand of volunteer service with international influence.

Shanghai Daily's "Volunteer" column was also initiated. It aims to become a dedicated promotion and communications platform for international volunteer programs.

Jointly launched by Guo Kai, party chief of Hongqiao Subdistrict, and Liu Qi, editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily and deputy director of the Shanghai Global News Network, the new column will feature latest updates of volunteer events, and also lure more people to participate in volunteer work.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Daily's "Volunteer" column will serve as a dedicated promotion and communications platform for international volunteer programs.

For example, the "Only Blue" Clearing Basket Volunteer Service Project, among others, were posted through the column to draw wider attention and invite action from various parties in the city.

Guo also acknowledged the dedication and commitment of international volunteers and their selfless contribution for strong neighborhood bonds in the community over more than a decade.

"Volunteer service is a foundation of the city's civilization and in Hongqiao, it signifies a warm bond that links the international community," he added.

Over the past 15 years, the Spring Charity Bazaar of Gubei Ladies has gathered over 300 enterprises, institutions, colleges, and social organizations, and raised nearly 150,000 yuan (US$20,885) in donations and supplies, helping nearly 500 people in need.

The organization was first initiated in 2011 by Japanese ladies in the Gubei area as well as residents from China's Taiwan, which grew into two seasonal events each year, and has served as an important platform for Chinese and foreign residents to integrate and communicate with each other and help with charity causes.

On June 5, residents, volunteers and participants, as well as district officials gathered at Gubei Civic Park, with dozens of charity vendors setting up shop during the charity sale event.

Representatives of the volunteer program were given an award to commemorate their long-term dedication and service.

At the bazaar, several volunteer service teams from international schools, runners' club, and social organizations such as the Shanghai Blood Center gathered to offer a variety of products to serve the community's charitable causes.

A wide range of charity goods carried volunteers' and residents' love regardless of the boundaries of country and region, and they shed light on the vibrancy of the Hongqiao international community.

Ti Gong

Several volunteer service teams gathered at the charity sale bazaar to offer a variety of products.

