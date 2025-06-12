International volunteer service alliance set up in Hongqiao

An international volunteer service alliance was set up in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Shanghai's Changning District earlier this month, when the 15th anniversary of the Spring Charity Bazaar of Gubei Ladies was also celebrated.

On June 5, the "Shine IN Hongqiao" International Volunteer Service Alliance was set up to bring together enterprises and institutions, international schools, Chinese and foreign volunteer groups and other parties to form an open, diversified and highly efficient international volunteer service platform.

It will provide volunteers with a broader service platform with rich resources, which would also further promote the professionalism of future volunteer work, as well as create an iconic brand of volunteer service with international influence.

Shanghai Daily's "Volunteer" column was also initiated. It aims to become a dedicated promotion and communications platform for international volunteer programs.

Jointly launched by Guo Kai, party chief of Hongqiao Subdistrict, and Liu Qi, editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily and deputy director of the Shanghai Global News Network, the new column will feature latest updates of volunteer events, and also lure more people to participate in volunteer work.