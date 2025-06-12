Legoland Shanghai integrates 5G and AI ahead of official opening

As Legoland Shanghai Resort gears up for its official grand opening on July 5, a sophisticated management and service platform, powered by advanced 5G and artificial intelligence technologies, has been established.

Developed with China Mobile's Shanghai branch as a key technology supplier, the platform aims to enhance mobile coverage throughout the park and revolutionize onsite management. It promises rapid responses to a wide array of situations, from managing traffic and unexpected weather changes to detecting unauthorized drone flights and addressing other emergency issues.

For instance, leveraging its advanced 5G-Advanced or 5G-A network and AI analysis tools, the system is designed to help locate lost children within 10 minutes, according to Huang Yan, Shanghai Mobile's vice general manager for Jinshan District, where the Legoland park is located.

The platform currently integrates over 20 data categories, including meteorological information, urban transportation grids and urban management data. After the park's official opening, additional data from food and beverage vendors, accommodation services, and other retail outlets will be incorporated into the platform. This will allow visitors to check real-time business status and even table vacancies, fostering a safer and more orderly consumer environment.

China Mobile confirmed that cutting-edge 5G-A networks will cover the entire park, promising mobile Internet speeds up to ten times faster than current 5G networks.