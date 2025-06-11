The many milestones during 120 years of Chinese cinema

This year marks the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema, going back to the birth of China's first movie "Dingjun Mountain" in 1905.

This year marks the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema. Ever since the birth of China's first movie "Dingjun Mountain," the Chinese cinema has amazed the world with its rapid development, diversity and artistry. China is now the world's largest film market. Every year, scores of acclaimed works emerge and impress movie buffs from all over the world. Here are some of the milestones set by China's flourishing film industry, which has shown steady growth, resilience and creativity.

1. In 1905, Beijing Fengtai Photo Studio imported a French-made hand-cranked camera and filmed China's first movie "Dingjun Mountain," a Peking Opera film. It features Peking Opera artist Tan Xinpei's excerpts from the classic Peking Opera play "Romance of the Three Kingdoms." The film was shot entirely in silent mode, filmed outdoors in open-air settings, and completed within three days. Produced entirely by Chinese filmmakers, it marked the formal birth of Chinese cinema. 2. In 1922, the Mingxing (Star) Film Company was established by Zhang Shichuan, Zheng Zhengqiu, Zhou Jianyun, and others. It was China's first joint-stock film company, marking the transition of Chinese cinema from individual creation to large-scale commercial production. In the same year, under Zhang Shichuan's direction, Mingxing Film Company produced "Labourer's Love," which is the earliest-known surviving complete Chinese-made film. Depicting a carpenter-turned-fruit seller courting a doctor's daughter, the work captures urban commoners' lives in early 20th-century China. 3. In 1935, Cai Chusheng wrote and directed "Song of the Fishermen," an exemplary work of 1930s Chinese narrative cinema. In the same year, it was submitted to the Moscow International Film Festival where it won ninth place among more than 120 films, becoming the first Chinese feature to be recognized at an international film festival. The film depicts the joys and sorrows between the fisherman's children and the heir of a ship magnate family. The story spanning two generations reflects the turbulent lives of people from all social strata in that period of time. 4. In 1954, the Shanghai Film Studio produced the first color Chinese Opera film of the People's Republic of China, "The Butterfly Lovers." The film depicts Zhu Yingtai, who disguises herself as a man to attend an academy, falling in love with classmate Liang Shanbo. Forced apart by her father, Liang perishes from grief and Zhu takes her own life. The lovers ultimately achieve eternal union as butterflies. Starring Yuan Xuefen and Fan Ruijuan, the film won prizes at the 8th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and the 9th Edinburgh International Festival.

5. In 1962, "The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven," a color animation feature from Shanghai Animation Film Studio, received a special prize at the 13th Cannes Film Festival – becoming China's first animation flick to win a Competitive Feature Film Festival award. This mythopoeic narrative centers on the Monkey King's legendary experiences at the Dragon Palace and the heavenly palace. Departing from the original novel "Journey to the West," the animation adaptation concludes with his return to Flower and Fruit Mountain, living peacefully among his monkey tribe – asserting his archetypal defiance. 6. Released on the Chinese mainland in 1982, "The Shaolin Temple" achieved unprecedented box office success, grossing over 100 million yuan (US$13.9 million), thereby igniting the commercial wave of martial arts films. The film, starring kung fu star Jet Li, also won many awards. Later its release in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea also set new box office records at that time. 7. In 1988, the artistically stunning movie "Red Sorghum" directed by Zhang Yimou won the Golden Bear award at the 38th Berlin International Film Festival, becoming the first Chinese production to receive an award at one of the three prestigious international film festivals in Europe. Adapted from Mo Yan's novel of the same name, the film is set against the backdrop of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. It portrays protagonists defying feudal conventions to establish a sorghum winery, only to face tragedy when the heroine and workers are executed by Japanese troops for participating in resistance activities. 8. In 1989, Hou Hsiao-hsien's film "A City of Sadness," starring Tony Leung and Chen Sung-young garnered the Golden Lion award at the 46th Venice International Film Festival. It was the first Chinese film to win this honor. Set in the 1940s Taiwan, the film portrays the lives and struggles of the four Lin brothers. Through these ordinary individuals' personal tragedies, it reflects the tumultuous historical changes of that era.