﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Shanghai Maglev launches bank card tap-to-ride service

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:12 UTC+8, 2025-06-13       0
Travelers can use bank cards and China's digital currency to pay for Maglev tickets from Saturday in a move to assist the growing number of tourists to Shanghai.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:12 UTC+8, 2025-06-13       0
Shanghai Maglev launches bank card tap-to-ride service
Imaginechina

Longyang Road Station

Overseas visitors will be able to tap their bank cards to enjoy the fast and convenient Maglev train services after they arrive in Shanghai as foreign bank cards and China's digital currency will be accepted for ticket payment from Saturday.

The move will help the growing number of foreign tourists to enter the city more smoothly under China's new visa-free policies.

The almost 30-kilometer Maglev line, the world's first high-speed commercial magnetic levitation line, is often the first experience visitors have of Shanghai's public transport, linking Pudong International Airport with Longyang Road Metro Station in just eight minutes.

Now, travelers holding Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and JCB cards will be able to tap and go through the gates without needing a local transit card or app.

Shanghai Maglev launches bank card tap-to-ride service
Ti Gong

Shanghai Maglev travelers can use international bank cards and China's digital currency to pay for tickets from Saturday.

The new system supports contactless payments on most global credit and debit cards, as well as digital yuan "hard wallets" – physical cards or devices like mobile phones and smartwatches that store digital money.

Users must activate the "small-amount no-PIN payment" feature on their cards. There is no need to download a special transit app.

If the card has both UnionPay and a foreign payment brand, the gate will prioritize the UnionPay channel.

If riders have problems, staff at Maglev stations can assist. Ticket counters will continue to accept cash and card payments.

Other travel apps such as "Metro Daduhui (Metro大都会)" and local suishenban QR codes are also available as backup options.

Shanghai Maglev launches bank card tap-to-ride service
Imaginechina

The Maglev line is the world's first high-speed commercial magnetic levitation line.

Passengers are charged 50 yuan (US$7) on entry. If the card has insufficient funds or credit, they must pay at the service center before exiting.

Shanghai Metro said this is part of the city's wider plan to create a smarter, more accessible transport network. If the pilot on the Maglev goes well, it could be expanded to all Metro lines.

The Maglev is the first public transit in China to allow direct use of overseas bank cards and digital yuan hardware wallets.

Shanghai Metro (021-64370000), UnionPay (95516), and other payment providers have opened 24-hour hotlines for any questions or suggestions about the new system.

China has expanded its 240-hour visa-free transit to 55 countries. As a result, Shanghai saw inbound tourist numbers jump 37.1 percent in the first quarter this year, with 1.74 million visitors from January to March.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Shanghai Metro
Pudong
American Express
Mastercard
Visa
UnionPay
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     