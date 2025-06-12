Shanghai Maglev launches bank card tap-to-ride service
Overseas visitors will be able to tap their bank cards to enjoy the fast and convenient Maglev train services after they arrive in Shanghai as foreign bank cards and China's digital currency will be accepted for ticket payment from Saturday.
The move will help the growing number of foreign tourists to enter the city more smoothly under China's new visa-free policies.
The almost 30-kilometer Maglev line, the world's first high-speed commercial magnetic levitation line, is often the first experience visitors have of Shanghai's public transport, linking Pudong International Airport with Longyang Road Metro Station in just eight minutes.
Now, travelers holding Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and JCB cards will be able to tap and go through the gates without needing a local transit card or app.
The new system supports contactless payments on most global credit and debit cards, as well as digital yuan "hard wallets" – physical cards or devices like mobile phones and smartwatches that store digital money.
Users must activate the "small-amount no-PIN payment" feature on their cards. There is no need to download a special transit app.
If the card has both UnionPay and a foreign payment brand, the gate will prioritize the UnionPay channel.
If riders have problems, staff at Maglev stations can assist. Ticket counters will continue to accept cash and card payments.
Other travel apps such as "Metro Daduhui (Metro大都会)" and local suishenban QR codes are also available as backup options.
Passengers are charged 50 yuan (US$7) on entry. If the card has insufficient funds or credit, they must pay at the service center before exiting.
Shanghai Metro said this is part of the city's wider plan to create a smarter, more accessible transport network. If the pilot on the Maglev goes well, it could be expanded to all Metro lines.
The Maglev is the first public transit in China to allow direct use of overseas bank cards and digital yuan hardware wallets.
Shanghai Metro (021-64370000), UnionPay (95516), and other payment providers have opened 24-hour hotlines for any questions or suggestions about the new system.
China has expanded its 240-hour visa-free transit to 55 countries. As a result, Shanghai saw inbound tourist numbers jump 37.1 percent in the first quarter this year, with 1.74 million visitors from January to March.