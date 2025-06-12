Shanghai Maglev launches bank card tap-to-ride service

Travelers can use bank cards and China's digital currency to pay for Maglev tickets from Saturday in a move to assist the growing number of tourists to Shanghai.

Imaginechina

Overseas visitors will be able to tap their bank cards to enjoy the fast and convenient Maglev train services after they arrive in Shanghai as foreign bank cards and China's digital currency will be accepted for ticket payment from Saturday. The move will help the growing number of foreign tourists to enter the city more smoothly under China's new visa-free policies. The almost 30-kilometer Maglev line, the world's first high-speed commercial magnetic levitation line, is often the first experience visitors have of Shanghai's public transport, linking Pudong International Airport with Longyang Road Metro Station in just eight minutes. Now, travelers holding Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and JCB cards will be able to tap and go through the gates without needing a local transit card or app.

Ti Gong

The new system supports contactless payments on most global credit and debit cards, as well as digital yuan "hard wallets" – physical cards or devices like mobile phones and smartwatches that store digital money. Users must activate the "small-amount no-PIN payment" feature on their cards. There is no need to download a special transit app. If the card has both UnionPay and a foreign payment brand, the gate will prioritize the UnionPay channel. If riders have problems, staff at Maglev stations can assist. Ticket counters will continue to accept cash and card payments. Other travel apps such as "Metro Daduhui (Metro大都会)" and local suishenban QR codes are also available as backup options.

Imaginechina