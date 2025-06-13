Swiss innovation center opens in Shanghai to boost bilateral ties
A new Swiss innovation center opened in Shanghai's Yangpu District on Thursday as part of growing efforts to deepen trade and technology collaboration between China and Switzerland.
The Swiss Bluefaer Innovation Center, named after the Bluefactory innovation hub in Fribourg, aims to support cross-border cooperation in business, clean energy, and research.
The opening comes amid rising trade between the two countries, which reached US$62.78 billion in 2024.
The center at the Dongfang Fisherman Wharf International Center at 1088 Yangshupu Road plans to organize trade events, business visits, and forums. It will also help Swiss companies navigate Chinese regulations and support Chinese firms entering the Swiss market, particularly in logistics and advanced manufacturing.
"We will help Swiss companies understand policies and investment opportunities under the Belt and Road Initiative," said Yang Xiaohua, chair of the center. "We will also support Chinese enterprises in developing in Switzerland through investment policy guidance, market access, and risk control."
Three key agreements were signed during the launch event. One was with companies planning to operate at the center. Another was with the Changbai Community Chamber of Commerce in Yangpu. The third was with the Rechthalten District in Switzerland.
"This agreement is an important step for future cooperation," said Hugo Schuwey, head of Rechthalten District. "We intend to develop this connection despite differences between our regions."
Rechthalten is located in Sensebezirk, a district near Bern known for both its industry and alpine tourism. Schuwey said the collaboration could extend to environmental and education projects.
Swiss packaging firm Alma Packaging AG is among the first partners. CEO Joerg Dockendorf said the company will open a Shanghai branch to supply the growing Chinese food sector.
Yangpu officials say the new center is part of a broader push to attract foreign investment. The district is home to global firms like Siemens, Nike and Henkel, as well as major Chinese tech companies such as Douyin and Meituan. Universities, including Fudan and Tongji, are also nearby, providing access to skilled talent.
"The center provides a platform for cooperation across business, education, tourism, and technology," said Liu Jinyuan, deputy head of Yangpu District.
The Swiss center follows the launch of the Italy Innovation Center in Yangpu earlier this year. That facility focuses on cultural and trade exchange between China and Italy and has hosted events including food festivals and business forums.
Swiss firms are increasingly investing in China's clean energy and digital sectors. Meanwhile, Chinese companies are using Switzerland as a gateway to Europe, citing its logistics infrastructure and proximity to European Union markets.