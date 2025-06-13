Swiss innovation center opens in Shanghai to boost bilateral ties

A new Swiss innovation center opened in Shanghai's Yangpu District on Thursday as part of growing efforts to deepen trade and technology collaboration between China and Switzerland.

The Swiss Bluefaer Innovation Center, named after the Bluefactory innovation hub in Fribourg, aims to support cross-border cooperation in business, clean energy, and research.

The opening comes amid rising trade between the two countries, which reached US$62.78 billion in 2024.

The center at the Dongfang Fisherman Wharf International Center at 1088 Yangshupu Road plans to organize trade events, business visits, and forums. It will also help Swiss companies navigate Chinese regulations and support Chinese firms entering the Swiss market, particularly in logistics and advanced manufacturing.

"We will help Swiss companies understand policies and investment opportunities under the Belt and Road Initiative," said Yang Xiaohua, chair of the center. "We will also support Chinese enterprises in developing in Switzerland through investment policy guidance, market access, and risk control."

Three key agreements were signed during the launch event. One was with companies planning to operate at the center. Another was with the Changbai Community Chamber of Commerce in Yangpu. The third was with the Rechthalten District in Switzerland.