SIFF Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition jury panel members meet the press

Jurors for the Main Competition of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival's Golden Goblet Awards talked about their criteria for judging the films at a jury meeting on Friday (June 13) afternoon. Renowned Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore will chair the jury panel of the Main Competition section, and share with movie fans his film expertise and experience at the "SIFF MasterClass" series on June 20, after the special screening of his representative work "Cinema Paradiso".

Approaching his 70th year, Tornatore said that it is great that the master class will be open to the general public, who can embrace and discuss the art of films with him. On his first visit to Shanghai, the Italian director added that just making films doesn't bring him the greatest sense of satisfaction. He is glad and excited to be able to appreciate the works of other filmmakers. "Films are the love of everyone and I hope these selected movies will really surprise and enchant me," he said. "I think that their best works are sure to touch the hearts of each jury member."

The Golden Goblet Awards, upholding an uncompromising commitment to global perspective and cultural inclusivity, celebrate the tradition of rigorous standards. The Main Competition jury panel also includes Argentine director Iván Fund, Chinese actor Huang Bo, Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos, Indian director Kiran Rao, Chinese actress Yong Mei and Chinese director Yang Lina. India's Rao said it has long been her dream to come to China. "Shanghai is a beautiful city, and thank you for inviting me," she added. "It's hard to judge a film. But it's a feast for all of us to watch and enjoy movies."

Producer Karathanos hopes to discover new voices of cinema with an open heart and open mind. Director Fund said he felt honored and happy to exchange views with film masters and future friends on the panel in the next few days. For him it's an interesting journey, where they will celebrate diversity and different points of view. Welcoming directors' personalized artistic expression in their works, Chinese filmmaker Yang noted that it's really difficult to define a good movie. She spoke highly of the Shanghai International Film Festival's respect for diverse cultures, and that the many movies presented by the festival convey the power of courage and kindness to audiences.