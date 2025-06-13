﻿
News / Metro

Star-studded Shanghai International Film Festival Gala Night will amaze movie buffs

As the citywide film screenings commence on Friday, the SIFF Gala Night and its red carpet will stun movie buffs with its signature constellation of stars.
The film festival's opening film "She's Got No Name" will be screened citywide from June 14 to 16.

The organizing committee of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) announced the movie personalities who will walk down the red carpet on the Gala Night at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Saturday.

As the citywide film screenings commence on Friday, the Gala Night and its red carpet will stun movie buffs with its signature constellation of stars.

The crew of the SIFF's opening film "She's Got No Name" alongside teams of major summer releases such as "Dongji Island", "Made in Yiwu" film series, "The Litchi Road", "The Shadow's Edge", and "Nobody", as well as creators from entries in the Main Competition and Asian New Talent sections and international jury members will add glamour to the gala.

The crew of "Dongji Island" will walk down the red carpet on the Gala Night.

Shanghai Animation Film Studio's "Nobody" is a highly anticipated production this summer.

Over 200 luminaries will attend the Gala Night, including Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Chan, Chinese mainland actress Zhang Ziyi, and actors Zhu Yilong, Wu Lei and Xiao Yang.

The star-studded international juries of the Golden Goblet Awards will also show up at the gala. This year's jury is headed by acclaimed Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore, with a luminous ensemble of 21 jury members hailing from 13 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Europe.

Following the Gala Night on Saturday, the film fest's opening film "She's Got No Name," set and mostly shot in Shanghai, will be screened citywide. The film festival will present an innovative initiative – 120 (on June 14) and 130 (on June 15 and 16) cinema halls across the city will hold special screenings of the movie.

The crew of "The Litchi Road" will share insights into their creation on the red carpet.

Creators from Rao Xiaozhi's "Made in Yiwu" film series will also attend the Gala Night and the red carpet.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
