Star-studded Shanghai International Film Festival Gala Night will amaze movie buffs

The organizing committee of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) announced the movie personalities who will walk down the red carpet on the Gala Night at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Saturday.

As the citywide film screenings commence on Friday, the Gala Night and its red carpet will stun movie buffs with its signature constellation of stars.

The crew of the SIFF's opening film "She's Got No Name" alongside teams of major summer releases such as "Dongji Island", "Made in Yiwu" film series, "The Litchi Road", "The Shadow's Edge", and "Nobody", as well as creators from entries in the Main Competition and Asian New Talent sections and international jury members will add glamour to the gala.