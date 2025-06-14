Luminaries shine at gala night of 27th Shanghai International Film Festival

More than 200 film celebrities have walked down the red carpet at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival and attended the Gala Night at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

Dong Jun / SHINE

More than 200 film celebrities walked down the red carpet at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival and attended the Gala Night at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Saturday evening. The luminaries included famous Italian film producer and scholar Marco Müller, Japanese filmmaker Sho Miyake, Hong Kong actor Andy Lau, Japanese actress Ai Hashimoto, mainland director Guan Hu, actress Zhang Ziyi, Ni Ni, Yang Mi, actors Lei Jiayin, Zhu Yilong, Wang Junkai and Wu Lei. The crew of many highly anticipated films, such as SIFF's opening film "She's Got No Name," summer releases "Dongji Island", "Nobody," "Made in Yiwu" and "The Litchi Road" shone on the red carpet. Production teams behind the entries in the Main Competition and Asian New Talent sections also added the glitz and glamour.

"She's Got No Name," set and mostly shot in Shanghai, will be screened citywide up to 130 theaters from June 14 to 16. Director Peter Chan recalled that his first film shot in the Chinese mainland was the 2025 production "Perhaps Love." Many scenes of the movie were shot in Shanghai, a city to which Chan has a special connection. This year marks the 130th anniversary of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema. Leading actress Zhang Ziyi extended wishes for more high-quality movies and hoped for consistent support from cinephiles. Director Feng Xiaogang talked about his latest offering "I Know Who You Are." The crime film stars Lei Jiayin and Hu Ge and centers on a police officer's monitoring of a spy suspect for nearly four decades. Guan Hu, director of "Dongji Island" noted that the film, to be released on August 8, portrays Chinese fishermen's kindness and bravery in saving foreign passengers from a sinking boat in 1942. The little known historical event was also recorded in Fang Li's documentary film "The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru." "Dongji Island" boasts compelling visual effects and lots of underwater scenes to tell this heroic story.

Star-studded international juries of the Golden Goblet Awards also were present. Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore who chairs the Jury for Main Competition of Golden Goblet Awards declared a heartfelt invitation to filmmakers around the globe. "A film festival is not only a celebration of cinema itself," said Tornatore. "It is also a rare moment when filmmakers from diverse nations come together to share ideas, exchange visions, and honor cinematic artistry." The film fest will run till June 22 with diverse programs covering Golden Goblet Awards competition, international film screening, forums and film markets. Shanghai, the city of film, will become a symphony of light and shadow, offering a celebration feast for cinephiles and a cultural spectacle for the world.