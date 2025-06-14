Curtain opens on world cinema and city's highlights
The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival's popular program, Film Panorama, not only showcases the charm of world cinema, but also interacts with Shanghai's abundant cultural, tourism and commercial resources in the neighborhood of the theaters.
Movie goers can use ticket stubs to obtain discounts and vouchers at some neighborhood hotels, restaurants, stores and tourism spots.
Most cinemas also offer luggage storage services for out of town movie buffs.
Shanghai Film Art Center will collaborate with dance studio LOHAS to offer free or discounted dance class experience services. Movie fans can also visit an exhibition of the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema at the Grand Theatre.
We specially shot two videos for movie buffs from home and abroad to learn about strolling the neighorhood and dining at some downtown theaters, including Shanghai Film Art Center, Cathay Theatre, Lyceum Theatre, Grand Theatre and Peace Cinema.
This year, ticket stubs for SIFF come with a host of perks - from Didi ride discounts and scenic spot vouchers to creative in-theater experiences such as stub exchanges, lucky draws, and stamp-collecting challenges.
Festival-branded cultural merchandise, including custom theater stamps, collectible pins, and translucent cards, are already fueling excitement ahead of the opening night.
A longtime fan favorite, the "Citizen's Film Guide" has been re-imagined as the "Film Lifestyle Handbook." More than just a screening schedule, the updated edition blends festival highlights with curated city travel tips, making it a coveted keepsake for cinephiles navigating the event.