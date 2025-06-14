SIFF XR offers immersive and interactive experiences

SIFF XR, a collaborative initiative between the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival and the Putuo District Administration of Culture and Tourism, officially opened on June 14 at the Huayi Brothers Cinema.

This program features a selection of 16 distinct feature films from both domestic and international sources, encompassing numerous global and Asian premieres.

Over the course of the next three days, it will showcase projects that leverage XR and other digital film making technologies.

"The SIFF XR represents not merely an exhibition of cutting-edge art but also serves as a conduit linking industrial technology with the marketplace," said Pan Min, director of the Shanghai Film Bureau, at the opening ceremony.

Fostering convergence of film, gaming, performance, and tourism, it offers immersive and interactive experiences that blur the boundaries between cinema and reality.

Participants have the opportunity to delve into the allure of Chinese classical culture and the splendor of natural landscapes.