News / Metro

Fostering convergence of film, gaming, performance, and tourism, SIFF XR offers immersive and interactive experiences that blur the boundaries between cinema and reality.

SIFF XR, a collaborative initiative between the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival and the Putuo District Administration of Culture and Tourism, officially opened on June 14 at the Huayi Brothers Cinema.

This program features a selection of 16 distinct feature films from both domestic and international sources, encompassing numerous global and Asian premieres.

Over the course of the next three days, it will showcase projects that leverage XR and other digital film making technologies.

"The SIFF XR represents not merely an exhibition of cutting-edge art but also serves as a conduit linking industrial technology with the marketplace," said Pan Min, director of the Shanghai Film Bureau, at the opening ceremony.

Fostering convergence of film, gaming, performance, and tourism, it offers immersive and interactive experiences that blur the boundaries between cinema and reality.

Participants have the opportunity to delve into the allure of Chinese classical culture and the splendor of natural landscapes.

The program showcases projects that leverage XR and other digital film making technologies.

The project "Mnemosyne," inspired by the classical Chinese opera "The Peony Pavilion," allows for an immersive exploration of its evocative world. Alternatively, the project "Golog Unbounded" beckons with the opportunity to discover the natural beauty of the Golog region in northwest China's Qinghai Province, capturing its unspoiled essence.

Beyond cultural and natural wonders, the program unlocks gateways to extraordinary fictional realms.

Participants can step into the iconic anime universe of "Gundam" for epic adventures, or become intimate observers within the narratives of works like "Nana Lou" and "Jack & Flo," experiencing emotional resonance with the protagonists.

In addition, a series of forthcoming projects are scheduled for release, encompassing adaptations of the Chinese first phenomenon-level animated film "Chang An," "Journey to the Center of the Earth" by a Venice International Film Festival award-winning team, and "Empire Code: The Mausoleum of Qin Shihuang" which promises an immersive exploration of the Terracotta Warriors and various other artifacts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Shanghai
Venice
