﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

'The Kylin Purse' combines time-honored art and new technology

﻿ Xu Wei
Zhang Gejia Xu Wei
  18:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-14       0
A special screening of the 8K Peking Opera "The Kylin Purse" was held at the Jing'an District Cultural Center on Saturday
﻿ Xu Wei
Zhang Gejia Xu Wei
  18:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-14       0
'The Kylin Purse' combines time-honored art and new technology

The film stars well-known Peking Opera artist Zhang Huoding.

Coinciding with Cultural and Natural Heritage Day and the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, a special screening of the 8K Peking Opera "The Kylin Purse" was held at the Jing'an District Cultural Center on Saturday.

This screening highlighted Peking Opera's artistic fusion with Chinese cinema. From China's first movie "Dingjun Mountain" in 1905 to this latest adaptation "The Kylin Purse," it has witnessed the monumental advancements in cinematic technology and the eternal vitality of Chinese cinema.

As an outstanding classic of Peking Opera, "The Kylin Purse" was overseen by the famed director Teng Junjie and stars the renowned Peking Opera artist Zhang Huoding. It depicts the intertwined fates of women from different social classes.

Teng has adapted a series of stage classics into Chinese opera movies with avant-garde technologies, such as "The Height of the Early Tang Dynasty," "Cao Cao and Yang Xiu" and "Farewell My Concubine." Many of his works have been honored at international film festivals and shown to overseas audiences.

He shared his reflections on directing during this guided tour, and stated that for 120 years, Peking Opera and film have enjoyed mutual enrichment and commitment.

'The Kylin Purse' combines time-honored art and new technology

Famous director Teng Junjie has adapted many stage classics into Chinese opera movies.

"Guided by the principle of 'honoring tradition without being constrained, capturing innovation without losing root,' we employ new technologies like 8K, full 3D live-action capture, and immersive audio to give this art new expression," director Teng said.

"Our aim is to fuse modern technology with classical artistry, magnifying the grandeur of performances, thereby better inheriting China's outstanding traditional culture."

The successful implementation of the "The Kylin Purse" not only benefited from the efforts of these professionals, but also from the forward-looking strategic focus of Jing'an District's ultra-high-definition audio-visual industry.

The theater at Jing'an District Cultural Center will serve as a window to showcase the innovative achievements of the ultra-high-definition audiovisual industry.

More than 10 outstanding 8K audio-visual films, including "Capturing Cao Cao" and "Handan Notes," will also be screened here, providing high-quality cultural offerings for audiences.

'The Kylin Purse' combines time-honored art and new technology

A poster for the film.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     