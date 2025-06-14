'The Kylin Purse' combines time-honored art and new technology

Coinciding with Cultural and Natural Heritage Day and the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, a special screening of the 8K Peking Opera "The Kylin Purse" was held at the Jing'an District Cultural Center on Saturday.

This screening highlighted Peking Opera's artistic fusion with Chinese cinema. From China's first movie "Dingjun Mountain" in 1905 to this latest adaptation "The Kylin Purse," it has witnessed the monumental advancements in cinematic technology and the eternal vitality of Chinese cinema.

As an outstanding classic of Peking Opera, "The Kylin Purse" was overseen by the famed director Teng Junjie and stars the renowned Peking Opera artist Zhang Huoding. It depicts the intertwined fates of women from different social classes.

Teng has adapted a series of stage classics into Chinese opera movies with avant-garde technologies, such as "The Height of the Early Tang Dynasty," "Cao Cao and Yang Xiu" and "Farewell My Concubine." Many of his works have been honored at international film festivals and shown to overseas audiences.

He shared his reflections on directing during this guided tour, and stated that for 120 years, Peking Opera and film have enjoyed mutual enrichment and commitment.