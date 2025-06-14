Film art exhibition shows where dreams were created

An exhibition of film art – "Where Dreams were created" – was launched on the opening day of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival on June 13.

The exhibition will run to July 27 at the Shanghai Film Art Center, the festival's main venue.

Structured along the historical narrative of Chinese film development, the exhibition is also a Damai program celebrating this year's 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema.

It provides insights into many celebrities' little known stories of film creation through photos, videos, manuscripts and letters.

At the exhibition, visitors can appreciate the profound depth of Eastern aesthetics through masterpieces such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Hero."

An exclusive area takes visitors to the "cafe" of the renowned martial arts choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, encapsulating the essence of the films he has worked on and his distinctive martial world ambience.