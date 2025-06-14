Film art exhibition shows where dreams were created
An exhibition of film art – "Where Dreams were created" – was launched on the opening day of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival on June 13.
The exhibition will run to July 27 at the Shanghai Film Art Center, the festival's main venue.
Structured along the historical narrative of Chinese film development, the exhibition is also a Damai program celebrating this year's 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema.
It provides insights into many celebrities' little known stories of film creation through photos, videos, manuscripts and letters.
At the exhibition, visitors can appreciate the profound depth of Eastern aesthetics through masterpieces such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Hero."
An exclusive area takes visitors to the "cafe" of the renowned martial arts choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, encapsulating the essence of the films he has worked on and his distinctive martial world ambience.
Visitors are also invited to explore the boundless imagination of science fiction films, including the awe-inspiring universe of "The Wandering Earth," adapted from Liu Cixin's novel of the same name.
The exhibition also fosters interaction. A "Film Viewing Photo Studio" allows visitors to capture moments of dynamic narratives in static frames, while VR technology offers a plunge into the martial arts realm of "Youths and Golden Coffin."
At the opening ceremony, professionals shared their thoughts on the event and expressed their outlook for the future of Chinese cinema.
Yuen Woo-ping, moved by the replication of his "cafe," said: "Seeing this cafe, it feels like I've been transported back to the filming days."
On the significance of the 120th anniversary, he emphasized the relentless march of cinema: "Film is an art form that is perpetually evolving. I trust that Chinese cinema will persist in its pursuit of excellence and transcend its own boundaries."
If you go:
Date: June 13-July 27
Venue: 3/F, Shanghai Film Art Center, 160 Xinhua Rd.