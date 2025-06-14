Seagull cameras click into place at Shanghai Archives

A major exhibition of historic Chinese cameras opened at the Shanghai Archives on Friday, featuring nearly 500 Seagull-brand cameras donated by a local collector.

The event is part of the city's annual open day for the archives and attracted citizens interested in China's industrial history.

Seagull was China's first homegrown camera brand. Its story began in 1958 when the Shanghai Camera Factory started producing cameras under the name "Shanghai," later changed to "Seagull" for international sales.

The Seagull cameras were used across many sectors – from defense and public safety to science, media, and sports. Some even documented milestones such as China's first atomic bomb test and satellite launch.

The collection comes from Ma Zhengkang, vice chairman of the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Photographers' Association. Over 16 years, Ma traveled the country to find rare models, lenses, and accessories. He also ran a private camera museum called "Seagull Home."

"I wanted this brand's legacy to be preserved," Ma said. "Now, it will be safe forever."

The donation includes classic twin-lens reflex cameras, single-lens models, prototypes, and digital cameras. Notable items include the Shanghai 58-I, the country's first high-end rangefinder, and the DC-33, China's first digital camera.