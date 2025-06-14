Seagull cameras click into place at Shanghai Archives
A major exhibition of historic Chinese cameras opened at the Shanghai Archives on Friday, featuring nearly 500 Seagull-brand cameras donated by a local collector.
The event is part of the city's annual open day for the archives and attracted citizens interested in China's industrial history.
Seagull was China's first homegrown camera brand. Its story began in 1958 when the Shanghai Camera Factory started producing cameras under the name "Shanghai," later changed to "Seagull" for international sales.
The Seagull cameras were used across many sectors – from defense and public safety to science, media, and sports. Some even documented milestones such as China's first atomic bomb test and satellite launch.
The collection comes from Ma Zhengkang, vice chairman of the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Photographers' Association. Over 16 years, Ma traveled the country to find rare models, lenses, and accessories. He also ran a private camera museum called "Seagull Home."
"I wanted this brand's legacy to be preserved," Ma said. "Now, it will be safe forever."
The donation includes classic twin-lens reflex cameras, single-lens models, prototypes, and digital cameras. Notable items include the Shanghai 58-I, the country's first high-end rangefinder, and the DC-33, China's first digital camera.
Officials said that the collection will be stored in specially designed vaults and showcased in future exhibitions.
"These cameras tell the story of China's growth through photography," said Liu Yutong, head of preservation at the archive.
The camera handover was part of Shanghai's annual Archives Open Day, held each year around International Archives Day in June.
Visitors also watched a live demonstration of archival restoration work. Experts showed how fragile papers are cleaned, repaired, and preserved for the future.
The archives said the Seagull donation is part of a broader effort to collect artifacts from famous Shanghai brands. These include watches, bicycles, pens, and sewing machines that once dominated Chinese markets.
If you go:
Site: Shanghai Archives 上海市档案馆
Address: 811 Qiancheng Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区前程路811号
Admission: Free
Public Transport: Longyang Road Station, Metro Line 2, 18, and 16