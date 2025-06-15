Here's how to use bank cards to ride Maglev Line

Starting June 14, passengers can use bank cards and digital yuan to easily pass through gates on the Shanghai Maglev Line at Longyang Road and Pudong Airport Terminals 1 & 2.

People can now ride the Shanghai Maglev just by tapping their bank cards or using e-CNY Hardware Wallets, without needing a local transit card or app. Passengers can use bank cards to pass through the gates at two stations on the Shanghai Maglev Line: Longyang Road Station and Pudong Airport Terminals 1 & 2. The accepted bank cards include UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and JCB, as well as various mobile payment systems that comply with financial IC card standards. These bank cards should support contactless payments, with "small-amount no-PIN payment" feature activated. In addition, e-CNY hardware wallets are available in multiple forms, such as IC cards, mobile phones, SIM cards, and wearables like smartwatches. These E-CNY wallets can even be used without a network or battery. This initiative is expected to be gradually expanded across the entire metro network in the future.



What you need to know about the tap-to-ride service? What bank cards and e-CNY hardware wallets can be used for tap-to-ride service in this pilot? 1. Contactless Chip Cards: UnionPay, Visa (Visa cards issued outside of the Chinese mainland and Visa-CUP dual-currency dual-brand card), Mastercard, American Express and JCB.

2. Digital wallets that comply with financial IC card standards. 3. E-CNY hardware wallets that meet the standards set by the People's Bank of China's Digital Currency Research Institute. The e-CNY hardware wallet covers IC cards, mobile NFC devices, wearable devices, etc., providing passengers with a variety of payment options.

*Sufficient balance and activation of small-amount password-free feature required. If cardholders fail to tap to ride at the gates, they can inquire through UnionPay, Bank of Communications, or digital RMB customer service hotlines. (UnionPay Customer Service Hotline: 95516; Bank of Communications Customer Service Hotline: 95559; Digital RMB HardwareWallet Service Hotline: 956196).

Q: What is the e-CNY hardware wallet? E-CNY hardware wallet is a terminal device that provides secure transaction services for digital RMB using a physical carrier form, such as IC cards, mobile terminals, wearable devices, IoT devices, etc., based on technologies like secure chips. It serves users by offering digital RMB related functions.

Q: Which lines support tap-to-ride service? Starting June 14, the Shanghai Maglev Line is piloting Tap-to-Ride with bank cards and e-CNY hardware wallet. Pending pilot results, the service may expand to all lines in the future.

Q: Do I need to activate tap-to-ride service? Passengers do not need to activate Tap-to-Ride but need to activate the small-amount password-free feature for bank cards.

Q: For dual-brand cards, which payment network is the ticket fare charged through? Scenario 1: Currently, only Visa-CUP dual-currency dual-brand chip cards are accepted among other dual-brand cards. The ticket fare is charged through UnionPay's network. Scenario 2: E-CNY hardware wallets issued by operating institutions with both e-CNY logo and transportation union logo will default to use the transportation card application for deduction instead of the digital RMB hardware wallet.

Q: What happens if I cannot enter or exit the gate? If you cannot entry the gate, you are advised to use Shanghai Metro Daduhui (Metro大都会) app, Suishenma (Shanghai's city-level QR code), Shanghai Public Transportation Card (transit QR code). If you cannot exit, you can go to the service center to pay the fare or purchase another ticket for exit.

Q: Can I entry the gate with insufficient funds in the bank card/e-CNY hardware wallet? No.

Q: Can I exit the gate with insufficient funds in the bank card/e-CNY hardware wallet? Yes. You can go to the service center to pay the fare or purchase another ticket for exit.

Q: What is a unilateral transaction? Why is no immediate deduction for tap-to-ride service at the Maglev Line gates? A unilateral transaction occurs if the card is not correctly tapped (no station entry or exit record). When it occurs, the bank card or e-CNY hardware wallet can still be used at the Maglev Line gates, with the fee automatically supplemented after three days.

Q: Why can't I enjoy the discount for tap-to-ride service? Currently, this discount is only available for single-trip tickets sold at the Maglev Line service center. Bank card and e-CNY hardware wallet are not yet included. Stay tuned for more discount information from the Shanghai Maglev company.