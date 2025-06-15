Jurors for SIFF Golden Goblet Awards in varied categories hold key meeting

Jurors in various categories like Short Film, Animation, Documentary, and Asian New Talent for the Golden Goblet Awards at the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival talked about their criteria during the second jury meeting held on Sunday (June 15).

The jury for Short Film, chaired by Chinese director Yang Chao, also includes Norwegian producer Lise Fearnley and Egyptian film critic Essam Zakaria.

"Short films possess immense potential and creative space for the future." Yang outlined his judging criteria. "I hope to discover the most innovative and valuable films in this year's competition – the ones not bound by theatrical conventions or formulaic patterns."

Fearnley concurred, stating that shorts offer directors creative freedom, potentially enabling them to deliver their best work.

Subsequently, the jury for Animation, led by acclaimed Irish director Nora Twomey with fellow directors Koji Yamamura of Japan and China's Zhao Ji, shared perspectives on the category and Chinese animation.

"I think animation is a very special medium. It is capable of expressing any type of story," said Twomey. "It is the art of showcasing human experience through skill and creativity."

Impressed by the exceptional quality of the cinematic selections this year, she looked forward to watching some outstanding works from both China and around the world.

In their assessment of the renowned animation feature "Ne Zha 2," each of the three jurors concurred that its success epitomizes the robust evolution and boundless potential of Chinese animation cinema. They expressed anticipation for additional adaptations from Chinese mythology and a desire for future endeavors to embrace innovative themes.