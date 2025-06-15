﻿
News / Metro

Female film professionals exchange ideas at Kering "Women In Motion" Talk

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:47 UTC+8, 2025-06-15
The Kering "Women In Motion" Talk, as part of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival's SIFFORUM, brought together top-notch female film professionals on Sunday.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:47 UTC+8, 2025-06-15       0
Female film professionals exchange ideas at Kering "Women In Motion" Talk

Celebrating women in cinema, the forum discussed topics like film creation ﻿and women's role in the industry.

The Kering "Women In Motion" Talk, a program that is part of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival's SIFFORUM, brought together top-notch female film professionals from home and abroad at the Shanghai Film Art Center on Sunday (June 15).

Celebrating women in cinema, the forum discussed topics like film creation ﻿and women's role in the industry.

Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao, who produced the hit Hindi language film "Dangal," meaning wrestling, which was a big draw in China as well, expressed her happiness at seeing a lot more women entering the film industry to tell their own stories. ﻿

She pointed out that in different ways women actually face similar problems. Many films directed by women depict women's need for freedom and opportunities.

Female film professionals exchange ideas at Kering "Women In Motion" Talk

Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao spoke at the Kering "Women In Motion" Talk in Shanghai on Sunday.

Female film professionals exchange ideas at Kering "Women In Motion" Talk

Chinese producer Liang Jing encouraged female filmmakers to follow their hearts and persevere.

Chinese actress and producer Liang Jing said that this was her eighth year since she moved from being an actress to a producer. "It has been a challenging but rewarding experience for me."

She encouraged female filmmakers to follow their hearts and persevere.

Citing "There's Still Tomorrow," one of her favorite movies, Liang observed: "Italian director and actress Paola Cortellesi inspires women to reflect on their lives and social status in a light-hearted and sarcastic way."

Voice performer and scholar Lu Yanting, who gave voice to Ne Zha in the hit animation film franchise "Ne Zha," noted that she was moved by the stories told in "Her Story" and "Like A Rolling Stone."

"Women actually have a big power deep in their hearts to release for varied characters and film stories," Lu said. "I hope more wonderful and inspiring works by women artists will come out. "

Female film professionals exchange ideas at Kering "Women In Motion" Talk

Brazilian actress and producer Luiza Mariani was also a speaker at the forum.

Female film professionals exchange ideas at Kering "Women In Motion" Talk

Voice performer and scholar Lu Yanting is known for giving voice to Ne Zha in the hit animation film franchise "Ne Zha".

Brazilian actress and producer Luiza Mariani mentioned a significant change in the film industry – women nowadays work in almost every sector of film production, including directing, acting, screenwriting and producing. She encouraged young female film professionals to keep working hard in their fields.

In 2015, Kering launched the Women In Motion at the Cannes Film Festival with the ambition of highlighting the talent of women in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera.

Over the past decade, the program has grown far beyond Cannes, collaborating with international film festivals such as the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Tokyo International Film Festival.

This year, Kering has joined hands with the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival as the Official Co-Creation Partner, bringing forward co-created content, including thematic talks and film exhibitions during the festival.

Chen Guo, managing director of the Shanghai International Film and TV Events Center, said that many outstanding female filmmakers have emerged with distinct perspectives and in-depth reflections on reality. This partnership will boost exchanges and cooperation among such professionals.

Source: SHINE
﻿
