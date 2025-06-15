Female film professionals exchange ideas at Kering "Women In Motion" Talk

The Kering "Women In Motion" Talk, as part of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival's SIFFORUM, brought together top-notch female film professionals on Sunday.

The Kering "Women In Motion" Talk, a program that is part of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival's SIFFORUM, brought together top-notch female film professionals from home and abroad at the Shanghai Film Art Center on Sunday (June 15). Celebrating women in cinema, the forum discussed topics like film creation ﻿and women's role in the industry. Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao, who produced the hit Hindi language film "Dangal," meaning wrestling, which was a big draw in China as well, expressed her happiness at seeing a lot more women entering the film industry to tell their own stories. ﻿ She pointed out that in different ways women actually face similar problems. Many films directed by women depict women's need for freedom and opportunities.



Chinese actress and producer Liang Jing said that this was her eighth year since she moved from being an actress to a producer. "It has been a challenging but rewarding experience for me." She encouraged female filmmakers to follow their hearts and persevere. Citing "There's Still Tomorrow," one of her favorite movies, Liang observed: "Italian director and actress Paola Cortellesi inspires women to reflect on their lives and social status in a light-hearted and sarcastic way." Voice performer and scholar Lu Yanting, who gave voice to Ne Zha in the hit animation film franchise "Ne Zha," noted that she was moved by the stories told in "Her Story" and "Like A Rolling Stone." "Women actually have a big power deep in their hearts to release for varied characters and film stories," Lu said. "I hope more wonderful and inspiring works by women artists will come out. "